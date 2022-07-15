Cibola National Forest unveils new management plan

Forest in Cibola National Forest at Sandia Crest, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service has a new plan to manage New Mexico’s forests to make them healthier and more sustainable. The Cibola National Forest, which covers Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, Mountainair, and Sandia Ranger Districts, has developed a 261-page plan on management.

It covers everything from how thin they would like the forests to be and the balance of different types of trees to how they will better reduce the fuel load in areas where the forest meets homes. They also address climate change and how it has changed the conditions of the forest from fires and wind events to flooding and insect infestations. They also address grazing issues and the preservation of habitats of endangered species and the preservation of historic and culturally sensitive sites.

The plan was last updated in 1985.