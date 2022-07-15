ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners keep rolling with 11th-straight

By Eric G.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners have their second-longest winning streak in franchise history after a 6-5 win over Texas last night, but it wasn’t easy…. Marco Gonzales struggled from the get-go as the Rangers posted a 4-nothing lead by the second inning. This Seattle team has...

