Emails of former North Dakota Attorney General Stenehjem deleted after his death

The North Dakota Soybean Council recently welcomed three new directors to its board. Their official terms began on July 1, 2022. Grand Forks soybean farmer Evan Montgomery was elected to the NDSC. He represents soybean producers in District 7: Grand Forks and Traill Counties. Montgomery has been involved with farming his entire life, and his family farm has grown soybeans since the 1980s. He also helps with his family’s livestock operation, including cows and a large horse boarding and training facility. As a graduate of North Dakota State University, Montgomery holds a music degree in vocal performance; he sings with the Grand Forks Master Chorale and his own vocal band. He is involved with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the Brenna Township board. He is currently the vice president of the Grand Forks Master Chorale board.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO