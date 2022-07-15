ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Emails of former North Dakota Attorney General Stenehjem deleted after his death

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem was deleted after he died and the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An employee in the North Dakota attorney general’s office who handled the deletion of her former boss’ email account has resigned, according to documents obtained Monday. Administrative assistant Liz Brocker, who helped clear the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem after...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

New Directors Elected to the North Dakota Soybean Council

The North Dakota Soybean Council recently welcomed three new directors to its board. Their official terms began on July 1, 2022. Grand Forks soybean farmer Evan Montgomery was elected to the NDSC. He represents soybean producers in District 7: Grand Forks and Traill Counties. Montgomery has been involved with farming his entire life, and his family farm has grown soybeans since the 1980s. He also helps with his family’s livestock operation, including cows and a large horse boarding and training facility. As a graduate of North Dakota State University, Montgomery holds a music degree in vocal performance; he sings with the Grand Forks Master Chorale and his own vocal band. He is involved with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the Brenna Township board. He is currently the vice president of the Grand Forks Master Chorale board.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KIMT

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

"Find the Good Life" campaign aimed at helping people move to North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- The state of North Dakota is re-launching an online campaign aimed at helping people move to the Peace Garden State. "You know we are in a need to attract workers to the state. There is more than 30,000 open jobs and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. We need to get people here to fill the jobs that we have," said Katie Ralston Howe, the state's Commerce Workforce Development Director.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Drew Wrigley
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark ‘formally’ reject results of 2020 election

Two Republican committees in Montana have recently passed resolutions rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and the Lewis and Clark County Montana Republican Party passed the resolutions on July 5 and 11, respectively. The resolutions were adopted just before the Montana Republican Party’s platform convention in Billings […] The post Republicans in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark ‘formally’ reject results of 2020 election appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND Securities penalizes Fargo investment firm, president

North Dakota’s Securities Commissioner has suspended the registration of Fargo Investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial… and ordered the firm and its president, Jeremy Carlson, to cease and desist from alleged violations of securities laws. Commissioner Karen Tyler issued the order today (Mon), saying her department began investigating Jamieson...
FARGO, ND
KX News

SD Governor Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. Noem has also […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Email Account#Democratic#House#Siebel#The Bismarck Tribune
kfgo.com

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KFGO) – A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
PIERRE, SD
KX News

ND stops Jamieson Capital, Jeremy L. Carlson from doing business in the state

(KXNET) — The North Dakota Securities Commissioner says Fargo-based investment firm, Jamieson Capital Financial and the firm’s managing member, Jeremy L. Carlson, can no longer legally conduct business in the state. Carlson and Jamieson Financial are accused of alleged violations of state securities laws, including taking custody of investor funds, acting as an unregistered broker-dealer […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy