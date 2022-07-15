ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Bexar County

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – There have been two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Bexar County, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

The two individuals are currently isolating, and those who were in close contact have been notified, according to a release from the health district.

As of Thursday, the number of reported monkeypox cases in Texas is 42.

“With increased cases occurring nationwide and across the state, we have been actively monitoring this situation,” said Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob in the release. “Because the disease does not easily spread from person-to-person without direct contact, the chance of exposure to the public is minimal. We encourage residents to be aware of the symptoms, follow prevention recommendations, and consult with a healthcare provider when needed.”

The release stated that while the risk remains low, the public should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox. Some of the symptoms include new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions. Other symptoms include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.

It’s recommended to avoid skin-to-skin contact in large crowds, and to contact a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

