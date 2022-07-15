ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45026F_0ghG2e4H00
Worlds Athletics Allyson Felix, of the United States speaks during a news conference before the World Athletics Championships Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix.

The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Felix, who is retiring after worlds. “I’ve really enjoyed my time over the years. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I love this sport so much. It’s broken my heart many times but I’ve also had many really joyous moments.”

Friday night's action is also expected to include Ferdinand Omanyala. The Kenyan sprinter was in a race against time to make it to Eugene for the 100-meter heats. He was one of dozens of athletes who had visa problems that made it hard to get into the U.S.

He was expecting to make it to Oregon only a few hours before the racing starts.

Also in action on the opening day were hammer throwers, shot putters, long jumpers and pole vaulters, all in qualification rounds. Same with the men's steeplechase runners and the women in the 1,500 meters.

The first medals will be awarded in the men's and women's 20-kilometer race walks, with what's expected to be Felix's last trip around the track in the mixed relay capping off the action.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Sunday Brings Heartbreak At Hayward

EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday's session of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field provided an encouraging finish by one UO track and field alum in the field, but heartbreak for Ducks in the running events. Hurdler Devon Allen, on a quest for a world title less than a month...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What is the tower at Hayward Field in Eugene?

There is a tower at the northeast corner of Hayward Field that rises 10 stories above the track and field stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Well, it was constructed not only for its looks but also to honor the history of Oregon Ducks track and field. Five UO track and field icons — coach Bill Bowerman and athletes Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis — are depicted on the tower.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
987thebull.com

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
Lebanon-Express

'A homecoming of sorts:' 5 questions with Sara Evans

Country music star Sara Evans performed at the Linn County Fair on Thursday evening, July 14, returning to the region she had spent three years of her life. Evans, whose many hits include “Suds in the Bucket,” “I Could Not Ask For More” and “Born to Fly,” resided in Aumsville in the early 1990s before fame found her just a couple of years later.
AUMSVILLE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
kezi.com

Overseas visitors share experiences at Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore.-- While many fans are packing the stands at Hayward; others are jamming out at the Riverfront Festival. People of all ages, backgrounds, and countries dancing and just having a good ole time together. Mark Ruffell came all the way from England. He told KEZI this is his first...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene honey company expanding operations

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee, a local honey company, is expanding and moving to a bigger location. GloryBee was founded by beekeepers in Eugene in 1975. The company is planning to move its production facility in Eugene from the current location on Seneca Road to a 78,000 square foot space on Irving Road that was formerly inhabited by PakTech.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'Cultural explosion': performances from Eugene Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore. -- The party to welcome the world is underway at the Eugene Riverfront Festival, running alongside the World Athletics Championships, and the fun is only just getting started. Our news crew spoke to the emcee and some of the performers to give you an idea of what to...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Americans#Kenyan
hh-today.com

A penthouse for the old St. Francis

The former St.Francis Hotel at First Avenue and Ferry Street in Albany might end up with an addition, a crowning feature you might say. Drawings prepared by Albany architect Don Johnson for the renovation of the four-story structure show a penthouse on the roof. The drawings suggest the penthouse will...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Concerts, carnivals and cotton candy: Linn County Fair dazzles Albany

Stilt-walkers in wild animal costumes parading through the midway. Prize-winning livestock in a dusty barn. Workers wrapping hot dogs in foil and drizzling sno cones in fruit syrup. These are signs that the long-awaited Linn County Fair has returned to Albany. An abundance of attractions awaited the public at Linn...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH HIGHWAY 20 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (July 18, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west...
LINN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
kpic

Double-fatal crash east of Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports on Saturday, at about 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported at least one person was deceased after hitting a power pole and the barriers protecting the pole.
LYONS, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy