Some area realtors say the Natchez housing market remains strong despite rising interest rates and inflation. The number of properties on the market has fallen from about 600 at a time a few years back to 200 to 300, but demand doesn’t appear to be outstripping supply. Other realtors report rising home values and interest rates have priced some people out of the market who otherwise would’ve been able to qualify, or they’re finding they don’t qualify for as big of a mortgage as they’d initially hoped.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO