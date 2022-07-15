ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqzZD_0ghG1fzD00

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.

According to KTUU, the troopers found the child inside the car around 1:30 a.m. and the child was handed over to child services but appeared to be in good health.

Troopers are working to locate the child’s grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, who they learned was the last known person with the child, said AST.

If you or anyone has any information about this case or how to locate Wilson, contact AST at 907-451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously on their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

US investigates New Mexico helicopter crash that killed 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in northern New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate, with the craft ending up mangled and in pieces after first hitting the ground upright, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WHIO Dayton

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In A Car#Accident#The Alaska State Troopers#Ktuu#Ast#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the...
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy