Calhoun Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Poarch celebrated his last shift last Sunday as a member of B Shift. Chuck was hired into the department as a member of B Shift on March 3, 1983. He served the City of Calhoun for 39 years and 4 months, and has worked in many positions within the Department, including service as a Battalion Chief, and then on to Assistant Chief (with which he remained up to his retirement).

CALHOUN, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO