ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

2 Wolverines, Cornerstone icon part of GR Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lAAL_0ghG16N900

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022, including a former NFL player, a college basketball coaching legend and the founder of the local Special Olympics program.

The six elected members are David Brandt, Kim Elders, Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis, Fred Julian, Josette (Carter) McCullough and Diane House.

In a news release announcing the class, GRSHOF Chairman Mark Kimball says the Hall is excited to welcome these six into their group.

“It’s another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes and coaches at the highest levels, but also recognizes community impact and tremendous leadership,” Kimball said.

The induction ceremony will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Van Andel Arena.

DAVID BRANDT

Brandt was a star for Jenison High School’s football team and was named Michigan’s Mr. Football before heading to the University of Michigan. He played 34 games for the Wolverines, helping them to three Big Ten titles . He was a redshirt freshman in 1997 when the Wolverines went undefeated and claimed the national title. Brandt went on to the NFL where he played 16 games across parts of four seasons, two with the Washington Redskins and two with the San Diego Chargers. Brandt was inducted into the Jenison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 .

KIM ELDERS

Elders will start his 30th season this fall with the men’s basketball at Cornerstone University. In his three decades leading the Golden Eagles, Elders has posted a 732-270 record , including three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics D-II national championships, 11 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season titles and 10 WHAC tournament championships. Elders has been named the NAIA National Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

LAURA (HEYBOER) HEETHUIS

Heethuis has set records just about everywhere she has played soccer. The forward helped lead Unity Christian High School’s girls’ team to four state titles and graduated as Michigan’s all-time points leader with 290 points. Unity Christian went 107-1-1 in her four years. Heethuis was named Michigan’s Miss Soccer twice and was also a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year. From Unity Christian, she moved on to East Lansing where she is still tied atop Michigan State’s all-time scoring list with 39 goals . She played two seasons of professional soccer before moving on to coaching. She is currently the head coach for the women’s soccer team at Waynesburg University and an assistant coach for the men’s team.

FRED JULIAN

Julian was born on the east side of the state and was a standout for the Wolverines from 1957-1959. He briefly played in the American Football League before moving back to Michigan and making a name for himself in local coaching circles. Julian coached the West Catholic High School football team for 16 seasons before moving to Grand Rapids Community College and leading the Raiders for 18 years. Julian coached West Catholic to eight City League titles and three state playoff appearances. According to MLive , Julian’s overall record between West Catholic and GRCC was 296-92-4. He retired from coaching in 2002 and was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Julian died in 2013.

JOSETTE (CARTER) MCCULLOUGH

McCullough was a dominant three-sport athlete at Ottawa Hills High School, playing basketball, volleyball and softball, earning all-area and all-city honors in all three sports . She was the starting guard for the Ottawa Hills girls’ basketball team in 1989, leading the Indians to a Class A state title with a 61-32 win over West Bloomfield . McCullough went on to play softball and basketball at Delaware State University. Following college, she served as a coach and served with the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. She also launched a non-profit program for young girls using the fundamentals of basketball to teach the importance of teamwork and community service.

DIANE HOUSE

House will receive the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. The Zeeland native was a physical education teacher with Grand Rapids Public Schools when she founded Area 11, the local Special Olympics program. House served Area 11 in various roles for more than 50 years, including as the organization’s CEO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

‘One of a kind’: Mona Shores football honors teammate

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a difficult week for the Mona Shores High School community. One of their own students, 16-year-old Ryan Leany, drowned in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. He was going into his junior year at Mona Shores High School. Five of Ryan’s football teammates, also incoming juniors, told News 8 on […]
NORTON SHORES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Football
Grand Rapids, MI
College Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
MLive.com

Caledonia, CMU pitcher Andrew Taylor taken in second round of MLB Draft

Central Michigan standout and 2019 Caledonia High School graduate Andrew Taylor is a Houston Astro. Houston nabbed the 6-foot-5, 190-pound right-handed pitcher with the final pick of the second round and the 80th selection overall early Monday morning in the Major League Baseball Draft. Taylor, 20, was ranked 156th in...
CALEDONIA, MI
Maize n Brew

Kobe Bufkin is focused on the defensive end heading into his sophomore season

The jump from high school basketball to college typically comes with a heavy dose of growing pains, even for top-50 recruits like Kobe Bufkin. The 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines had the luxury of easing the Grand Rapids native into the rotation and not necessarily needing him to be a big contributor as a true freshman, and at just 10.6 minutes per game last season, that was pretty much the reality.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Hudsonville teen to compete in first USGA Adaptive Open

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Growing up without a right hand, 15-year-old Sophia Howard’s parents weren’t sure how well she would integrate with sports. They suggested she try soccer, but she had her heart set on golf. “I think I knew I would be at a disadvantage, but I don’t think that stopped me,” Sophia […]
HUDSONVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Cornerstone University#Delaware State University#American Football#College Football#Grshof#Van Andel Arena#Jenison High School#The Washington Redskins#The San Diego Chargers
Grand Rapids Kids

20 Memorable Things to Do in Muskegon MI

If you’re looking for a Michigan vacation destination that’s close to home, you’ll want to take a closer look at Muskegon, MI. When people think of west Michigan lakeshore towns, it’s generally Grand Haven, Saugatuck or Holland. If you just stop there, you’re missing out on a wealth of adventure in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
westernherald.com

Miller Auditorium announces what’s to come

Western Michigan University’s James W. Miller Auditorium has been host to a plethora of shows since its grand opening in 1968. The 2022-23 season announcement has been released with several shows that campus community members and Kalamazoo locals can look forward to. Miller Auditorium is ranked one of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Autoblog

Michigan wheel manufacturer raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Kalamazoo Frank Lloyd Wright village named Historic Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cooperative housing community in Kalamazoo is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was a grassroots thing by people after (World War II) who were looking for a family-friendly, distinctive place to live,” Peter Copeland, vice president of the Parkwyn Village Association, said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WLNS

Police say Lansing Catholic vandal was former student

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, July 14, two different Lansing-area Catholic schools were vandalized overnight. At least 10 windows were damaged at Lansing Catholic High School and a Virgin Mary statue was damaged at St. Thomas Aquinas School. When the incident happened on Thursday, Lansing Catholic said they...
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy