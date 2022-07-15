2 Wolverines, Cornerstone icon part of GR Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022, including a former NFL player, a college basketball coaching legend and the founder of the local Special Olympics program.

The six elected members are David Brandt, Kim Elders, Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis, Fred Julian, Josette (Carter) McCullough and Diane House.

In a news release announcing the class, GRSHOF Chairman Mark Kimball says the Hall is excited to welcome these six into their group.

“It’s another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes and coaches at the highest levels, but also recognizes community impact and tremendous leadership,” Kimball said.

The induction ceremony will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Van Andel Arena.

DAVID BRANDT

Brandt was a star for Jenison High School’s football team and was named Michigan’s Mr. Football before heading to the University of Michigan. He played 34 games for the Wolverines, helping them to three Big Ten titles . He was a redshirt freshman in 1997 when the Wolverines went undefeated and claimed the national title. Brandt went on to the NFL where he played 16 games across parts of four seasons, two with the Washington Redskins and two with the San Diego Chargers. Brandt was inducted into the Jenison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 .

KIM ELDERS

Elders will start his 30th season this fall with the men’s basketball at Cornerstone University. In his three decades leading the Golden Eagles, Elders has posted a 732-270 record , including three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics D-II national championships, 11 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season titles and 10 WHAC tournament championships. Elders has been named the NAIA National Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

LAURA (HEYBOER) HEETHUIS

Heethuis has set records just about everywhere she has played soccer. The forward helped lead Unity Christian High School’s girls’ team to four state titles and graduated as Michigan’s all-time points leader with 290 points. Unity Christian went 107-1-1 in her four years. Heethuis was named Michigan’s Miss Soccer twice and was also a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year. From Unity Christian, she moved on to East Lansing where she is still tied atop Michigan State’s all-time scoring list with 39 goals . She played two seasons of professional soccer before moving on to coaching. She is currently the head coach for the women’s soccer team at Waynesburg University and an assistant coach for the men’s team.

FRED JULIAN

Julian was born on the east side of the state and was a standout for the Wolverines from 1957-1959. He briefly played in the American Football League before moving back to Michigan and making a name for himself in local coaching circles. Julian coached the West Catholic High School football team for 16 seasons before moving to Grand Rapids Community College and leading the Raiders for 18 years. Julian coached West Catholic to eight City League titles and three state playoff appearances. According to MLive , Julian’s overall record between West Catholic and GRCC was 296-92-4. He retired from coaching in 2002 and was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Julian died in 2013.

JOSETTE (CARTER) MCCULLOUGH

McCullough was a dominant three-sport athlete at Ottawa Hills High School, playing basketball, volleyball and softball, earning all-area and all-city honors in all three sports . She was the starting guard for the Ottawa Hills girls’ basketball team in 1989, leading the Indians to a Class A state title with a 61-32 win over West Bloomfield . McCullough went on to play softball and basketball at Delaware State University. Following college, she served as a coach and served with the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. She also launched a non-profit program for young girls using the fundamentals of basketball to teach the importance of teamwork and community service.

DIANE HOUSE

House will receive the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. The Zeeland native was a physical education teacher with Grand Rapids Public Schools when she founded Area 11, the local Special Olympics program. House served Area 11 in various roles for more than 50 years, including as the organization’s CEO.

