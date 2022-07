Daiso, a Japanese variety and value store with most items priced $1.75 to $1.99, had its grand opening July 16-17 at Kent Station. Daiso, 438 Ramsay Way, opened in the former Coldwater Creek location across from Duke’s Seafood restaurant at the shopping center. The location had been empty since Coldwater Creek closed in 2014 when the Idaho-based women’s clothing chain announced the closure of all its stores.

KENT, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO