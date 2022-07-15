Ledges Christmas in July

BOONE, Iowa—Travis Daniel Watson, 51, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Travis was born on March 8, 1971, in Boone, Iowa, the son of Daniel Watson and Cindy (Young) Watson. He graduated from Boone High School in 1989. Travis enjoyed playing football for Boone while in High School. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling, and in his younger years, hunting. Travis enjoyed being an uncle and loved giving his nieces and nephew a hard time. They loved giving Travis a hard time as well.
