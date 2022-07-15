ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Ledges Christmas in July

 3 days ago

BOONE, Iowa—This is the weekend that the Friends of the Ledges sponsor a...

Lydia Dozier, 2022 Boone County Outstanding 4-Her

Congratulations to Lydia Dozier of Ogden!! She was named the 2022 Boone County Outstanding 4H Youth!!! Recognized for her dedication to 4H throughout her career, Lydia is pictured with the sponsors of this year's award: Roger Hammen of Midland Power Cooperative, & Nick Lenz and Ben Thomas of Vision Bank.
kwbg.com

Travis Daniel Watson

BOONE, Iowa—Travis Daniel Watson, 51, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Travis was born on March 8, 1971, in Boone, Iowa, the son of Daniel Watson and Cindy (Young) Watson. He graduated from Boone High School in 1989. Travis enjoyed playing football for Boone while in High School. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling, and in his younger years, hunting. Travis enjoyed being an uncle and loved giving his nieces and nephew a hard time. They loved giving Travis a hard time as well.
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy's name, the organizer of […]
Food & Wine

150-Year-Old Beer Cave Uncovered By Iowa Utility Workers

A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
#Christmas In July
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested in Grand Junction brandishing 'corn knife'

A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
104.5 KDAT

$1.6 Million in Meth Seized by Authorities on Interstate 80

Just a few days ago, an Iowa horse that races at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines tested positive for meth. Maybe he got it from this RV in Lincoln, Nebraska. In a wildly large drug bust by authorities to the west, the discovery of the drugs came to. 60 one...
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Monday's Straight Line Winds Cause Lots of Damage in Greene County

Weather officials are saying the damage that was caused by the early Monday morning thunderstorms in Greene County were due to high winds. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley tells Raccoon Valley Radio the peak of the strong winds during the severe thunderstorms warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service from 4-5:30am were upwards of 80 miles per hour near Glidden and sustained 60mph through Greene County, which caused straight line winds.
WHO 13

Double crash shuts down road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines shut down a portion of SE 14th Street for several hours Saturday evening. According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. The […]
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds speaks on abortion at Conservative Christian family summit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time this afternoon afterIowa's 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion went into effect. She attended the Conservative Christian Family Leadership Summit with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
KCCI.com

Police: Woman tried to plow through crowd during party Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman tried to plow through a crowd during a party around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the Oakridge apartments in downtown Des Moines. In video shared with KCCI, you can see the car moving through the crowd and hitting two parked cars.

