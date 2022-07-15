ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Man Charged With Open Murder in Early Morning Fatal Shooting

2news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sparks man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting at a bar...

www.2news.com

Comments / 18

wagonbrnrr
3d ago

W e need to clean up America starting with deportation immediately don't lock him up here send him back none of these immigrants have a degree to help out anything here none of them are in Mensa just a waste of humanity

Reply(4)
5
 

Sierra Sun

Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the North Lake Tahoe area.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
mynews4.com

Driver just charged, accused of killing Nevada activist

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Arrested, Including 6 Grocery Store Employees, After Large Shoplifting Bust Near Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store. Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby. A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says. As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say. All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Collision at Greg Street [Sparks, NV]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision near Stanford Way. The crash took place in the afternoon of July 6th, along Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. According to police, a suburban towing a cargo trailer tried to pull out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn, and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

7 arrested in two west Sparks cases; 5 face kidnap charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said Thursday it has arrested seven men ages 18 to 22 in two criminal cases in west Sparks, five on kidnapping charges. The crimes happened July 1 and July 7 in the 1800 block of I Street just west of Rock Boulevard. Police...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Seven arrested after back-to-back Sparks home invasions

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple northern Nevada law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest seven men between the ages of 18 and 22 after a Sparks home on I Street was invaded two times during the first week of July. At around 11:00 p.m. on July...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ setting those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Firefighters knock down brush fire Near Los Altos Parkway

Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks. Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded and put out the fire. It burned...
SPARKS, NV
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many to their core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released yesterday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass shooting to happen,...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Crews knock down shed fire near Spanish Springs

Crews with the Sparks Fire knocked down a fire involving a shed on Saturday. The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 2600 block of Azul Court. Officials say the first arriving unit found a fully involved shed that had extended to propane cylinders and a neighboring fence.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

RPD to Crack Down on Sideshows

The Reno Police Department is seeing a growing trend in our community. It involves large gatherings of people in parking lots, cul-de-sacs and other open areas where drivers spin their cars and trucks in circles. The gatherings are known as sideshows. "What's known as sideshows or street takeovers is another...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire crews knock down structure fire near Panther Valley

Crews with the Reno Fire Department knocked down a structure fire near Panther Valley Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 1400 block of Hagar Road. An official with the Fire Department says all residents were accounted for and no one was...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One year ago on July 19, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Home Security System Captures Bear Roaming Reno Front Yard

A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning. Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier. There are some things you can do to...
RENO, NV

