ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

DJ Premier Shares His 'Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1' EP With Nas, Slick Rick & More

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLM6S_0ghFyyW100
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Premier comes through with his newest EP that officially kicks off the celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary in 2023.

On Friday, July 15, Preemo delivered his DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 EP via Mass Appeal Records. The project comes with five brand new songs with Nas, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Run The Jewels and Joey Bada$$. It the first installment of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack, which will drop in the form of 10 brand-new EP's over the next few months. The releases will hype up the celebration of Hip-Hop all the way up until the genre's birthday in August 2023.

“I will always seize the moment of being unique when it comes to releasing music” Premier declares. “To be a part of Hip Hop 50 is an additional blessing to preserving the culture.”

The projects will be helmed by other revered Hip-Hop producers like Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy. Though the EP was announced last year, the promo for the project began last week when Preemo posted a teaser of his new collaboration with Nas "Beat Breaks." The legendary DJ and producer said that the goal of the EP series and Nas' involvement instantly sold him on the idea.

"I was approached by Mass Appeal, and they told me it was to celebrate [hip-hop’s birthday], which will be next year, August 11, and they wanted to do ten producer EPs," Premier told Complex. "When the last one comes out, it’ll land on the birthday of hip-hop and that’ll be 50 years. So I liked the idea. Plus Nas is involved as a part of Mass Appeal, and I wanted to be a part of it for Nas, because we have a long-time friendship. When they explained it would be five songs each, and they wanted me to start it, I was like, cool. I wouldn’t want to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth to release one. I want to set the first vibe. So already, I was thinking: I want to keep it just boom bap Preem. That’s what I’m known for; that’s what I like to create. So it’s just about assembling the right artists."

His latest collection of records is the first project Premier has dropped since he delivered Gang Starr's One Of The Best Yet back in 2019. Listen to DJ Premier: Hip Hop Volume 1 below.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Nolan Neal: 5 Things To Know About ‘AGT’ & ‘The Voice’ Contestant Dead At 41

Fans of The Voice and America’s Got Talent are in mourning following the death of Nolan Neal. Nolan, who competed on season 15 of AGT and season 10 of The Voice, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, his cousin, Dylan Seals, told TMZ. The musician was 41. Dylan said that Nolan lived with him for four months before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they spent their time “jamming out and making music” together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rapsody
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar in Italy After Postponing Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

That’s amore! Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis married Nina Senicar in Italy more than two years after the actor proposed. “July 9th, 2022 … Per sempre 💙” the Insecure alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 18, alongside a photo of him and the actress, 36, walking through a garden at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, where they tied the knot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy