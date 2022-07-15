ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Friends of History holding annual Porch Party

By SAVANNAH NORTON snorton@palltimes.com
 3 days ago

FULTON — The Friends of History in Fulton is hosting its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Pratt House Museum. The Porch Party celebrates the opening of the museum, which opened for the season in April. Members of the Friends of History...

K9 Lummel at Suggett Park Tomorrow for Demonstration

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather the event has been postponed to Thursday, August 11. The City of Cortland’s best four legged police officer will be at Suggett Park next to the Burch Building at 10am for a K9 demonstration. The City of Cortland Police Department will bring Lummel and...
CORTLAND, NY
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
NY State Fair tickets go on sale Wednesday

Geddes, N.Y. — Tickets and parking passes for the 2022 New York State Fair go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will cost $3 and parking is $5, the same as it was last year. Tickets can only be bought through the Fair’s exclusive online ticket seller, Etix.
Seneca Falls ITT Goulds Workers Getting Ready for Contract Talks

If you were driving along Fall Street in Seneca Falls Monday afternoon, you likely spotted a parade of workers walking around the ITT Goulds Pumps facility. A spokesperson from the Buffalo office for United Steel Workers 3298, which represents a majority of the Seneca Falls employees, told us it was a “friendly march” by union workers as they enter contract negotiations with ITT.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Milan Orin Hubbard

Milan Orin Hubbard, 79, of Fulton, NY, passed after a long illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the presence of his loving family. Milan attended Hannibal School District where he met his wife, Delores, and many of his lifelong friends. He owned and operated The Friendly Tavern in Fairdale from 1968 to 1973 until moving to Fulton to take on the role of Mount Adnah Cemetery Superintendent, which he retired from in 2005. Milan was very involved with the Fulton Community as a member of the Fulton BPOE #830. He was elected twice as the Exalted Ruler (1982-1984 and 2001-2002) and was named Elk of the Year in 1991. He was instrumental in relocating the Elk’s Lodge to its current location at Pierce Drive. While living in Hannibal, Milan served as a volunteer fire fighter and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department from 1964 to present. Milan was also an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Norwich, NY. He remained athletic until he could no longer play golf or bowl, but he never stopped loving the Yankees. In 1998, he was inducted into the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame. Milan will always be remembered by his children as being an amazing father and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
FULTON, NY
Sterling angler takes over grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31. Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize. Snook weighed his...
STERLING, NY
Desperate push to repair “Green Pedestrian Bridge” in Minoa

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’ve ever seen the “Green Pedestrian Bridge” located above the railroad tracks off of North Central Avenue and Main Street in the village, you know it’s unique. However, if you’ve seen the bridge recently, you’ll also notice it’s in desperate...
MINOA, NY
Leonard A. West

Leonard A. West, also known as “Lenny” or “Westy,” 80, Pittsboro, passed away on June 20, 2022. He was born and raised in Oswego, New York. Following high school, he joined the Navy as a decoder and was stationed in Naples, Italy where he met his former wife Anna. Upon his return to Oswego, he became an electrician for the IBEW Local Union 43 for over 45 years. He was a member of the Oswego Masonic Lodge. Lenny was an avid racing fan and spent many years encouraging his son Jeff in his passion to drive race cars. He also loved reading, crossword puzzles and playing and winning at poker. Following his retirement, Lenny moved to Indiana to be closer to his son. He was a supportive and loving grandpa; present for many hockey games, practices, school events, soccer games, swim meets and his granddaughter’s singing and dancing performances. He was always good for a laugh and some colorful language and stories and made friends everywhere he went. He was a one-of-a-kind man that was loved and will be missed. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ruby West; and his brothers Duane and Danny West. Survivors include his children Jeffrey (Laura) West, Denise (Yannis) Pihas; and grandchildren Ilias Pihas, Isabella Pihas, Noah West, Evan West, and Owen West. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Brighton Hospice.
OSWEGO, NY
Cop Logs: Fulton PD- 7/11/22 – 7/17/22

Time/Date: 12:49:00 – 07/15/22 Booking Number: 7408. 12:10:00 – 07/15/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT. Time/Date: 12:49:00 – 07/15/22 Booking Number: 7410. Loc. of Arrest: 110 E BROADWAY Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 14:00:00 – 07/14/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT. -Arrest Number: 7406.
FULTON, NY
Paving projects for six wards, Route 481 underway in Fulton

FULTON — Multiple paving projects have started in Fulton on state Route 481 and in each of the six wards throughout the city. The Route 481 paving project spans from the Cayuga Community College area down to the Oneida Street Bridge, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Michaels said that before the paving can begin, work has to be done on manholes and catch basins, which is currently underway.
FULTON, NY
First Candidate Announces Run For Seneca County Sheriff

The first person to step forward and announce his candidacy for Seneca County Sheriff is currently working for the Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Tim Thompson of Fayette, announced on Monday he will run for the sheriff’s job. Thompson is in charge of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. He said he wants to continue the strong leadership for the Sheriff’s Department.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
ROCHESTER, NY
Contractor accused of stealing $25K from homeowner in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A Boonville man is facing charges after town of Webb police say he took $25,000 from a homeowner to purchase materials for renovations but never actually bought the items. According to police, the homeowner hired 46-year-old David Allen as a contractor in June of...
BOONVILLE, NY
One Of The State’s Most Popular Horse Trails Is Here In CNY

If you're looking to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far to find one of the best spots in New York State. There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are actually maintained every year primarily for horseback and carriage riding.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

