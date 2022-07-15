Fulton Friends of History holding annual Porch Party

Milan Orin Hubbard, 79, of Fulton, NY, passed after a long illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the presence of his loving family. Milan attended Hannibal School District where he met his wife, Delores, and many of his lifelong friends. He owned and operated The Friendly Tavern in Fairdale from 1968 to 1973 until moving to Fulton to take on the role of Mount Adnah Cemetery Superintendent, which he retired from in 2005. Milan was very involved with the Fulton Community as a member of the Fulton BPOE #830. He was elected twice as the Exalted Ruler (1982-1984 and 2001-2002) and was named Elk of the Year in 1991. He was instrumental in relocating the Elk’s Lodge to its current location at Pierce Drive. While living in Hannibal, Milan served as a volunteer fire fighter and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department from 1964 to present. Milan was also an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Norwich, NY. He remained athletic until he could no longer play golf or bowl, but he never stopped loving the Yankees. In 1998, he was inducted into the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame. Milan will always be remembered by his children as being an amazing father and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

