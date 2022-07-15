ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The debut album from NoSo is a postcard to a former, younger self

By Ailsa Chang
NPR
 3 days ago

Abby Hwong, who makes music as NoSo, talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about getting comfortable in their own skin and their debut album, Stay Proud Of Me. Abby Hwong was a really shy kid. NOSO: I think when I was 4 years old, I was so shy I would...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Arlo McKinley's new album reflects on loss, addiction and self-forgiveness

ARLO MCKINLEY: (Singing) Goodbye never is the easy part. MARTIN: Here's NPR's Chad Campbell. CHAD CAMPBELL, BYLINE: He sounds like a country singer, but Arlo McKinley doesn't necessarily look like one. MCKINLEY: Just a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, long hair and a beard and tattoos. I think look...
MUSIC
NPR

An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Postcard#Nos
NPR

K-dramas are having a moment

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). You may remember that eerie sound from the popular Netflix original series "Squid Game." The dystopian Korean thriller broke records as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service. The show also made history this week as the first-ever non-English series nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding drama category. Like "Squid Game," other Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are having a moment. And whether you've watched a few or are just getting into them, we've got some recommendations. Jae-Ha Kim joins us now. She's a journalist and a K-drama fan. That's why she's here. Thanks for being with us.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Public Radio Music Day To Be Commemorated on October 26, 2022

July 18, 2022, WASHINGTON, D.C.- The noncomMUSIC Alliance announced today that the third annual Public Radio Music Day will take place on October 26, 2022. This is a celebration uniting public radio music stations, artists, and fans to highlight the contributions of public radio to local and national noncommercial music. This year's theme focuses on "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities" and spotlights public radio stations' return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their communities across all genres.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America

J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power. Long before Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the richest man in America was a Minnesotan whose father struck oil in 1903. The son made his first million as an oil man at the age of 23, and he turned it into billions. NPR's special correspondent Susan Stamberg says a new biography of J. Paul Getty is an exhaustive revelation of how the rich are different from you and me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. J.Lo wrote on her website, we did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out, love is patient - 20 years patient. For those who don't know, J.Lo and Ben first got engaged in 2002, then called it all off just days before they were supposed to say I do. But after two decades apart, Bennifer is finally getting a fairytale ending, and my Gen X dreams have come true. It's MORNING EDITION.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Aniya Morina first discovered psychology in high school. ANIYA MORINA: I fell in love with it and just learning how the brain works and how, like, people operate and stuff and why they do the things that they do.
ECONOMY
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

PAIGE: Hi. This is Paige. I'm a mental health therapist in Washington, D.C., and I'm sitting here with my beagle, Beans (ph). My husband and I adopted Beans in March of 2020 from the same rescue shelter in Virginia that is currently helping to rescue 4,000 beagles from lab testing. We love Beans so much and are so happy these 4,000 beagles are getting a second chance at life, too. This podcast was recorded at...
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with trans activist Mara Keisling about the debate over language and the trans community. There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
NPR

In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

'The Inheritors' delves into the lasting effects of the Apartheid in South Africa

It's been 28 years since apartheid ended in South Africa and the celebrated election of Nelson Mandela. But the country's people are still wrestling with the after-effects of white minority rule. A new book details how deeply decades of institutionalized racism etched itself into the psyches of South Africans. It's called "The Inheritors." It's by journalist Eve Fairbanks, a white woman who grew up in Virginia but spent years in South Africa getting to know the people whose stories are told in the book. I did ask her if she had any apprehension about writing about the lives of Black South Africans and white Afrikaners.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Black People Are The Fastest-Growing Group Of Gun Owners In The U.S.

Black gun owners told NPR that they largely own guns for protection; many feel the government does not do enough to protect their safety. Unlike most white gun owners, most Black gun owners feel that it is more important to control gun violence than it is to protect gun rights.
SOCIETY
NPR

Dancer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, of Urban Bush Women, wins prestigious Gish Award

A pioneer in the world of dance has been awarded one of the largest cash prizes for artists in the United States. Jawole Willa Jo Zollar founded the dance ensemble Urban Bush Women in 1984. It was one of the first major dance companies composed entirely of female African-American dancers. Almost immediately, it was a sensation in the dance world. Revolutionary at the time – and still cutting edge — Zollar's choreography synthesizes movement from modern dance and traditional folk African dance styles with the kind of text and shouted language the company describes as "the urgent dialogue of the 21st century."
KANSAS CITY, MO
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your mask when you had to. You saved your money like you were supposed to. And now you're finally ready to go on that trip, only to find out that your flight is canceled or delayed. If this is you, it probably doesn't make you feel better to know this, but you're not alone. Pent-up demand for travel, shortages of pilots and other crew have created chaos at airports across the U.S. and, frankly, around the world. What might make you feel better is some knowledge about what, if anything, you can do to make your trip as smooth as possible. So we called Benet Wilson for this. She's a longtime travel and aviation reporter, and she's senior editor at the travel website The Points Guy. And she's with us now. Benet Wilson, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy