U.S. Politics

Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it. Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
