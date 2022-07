Julio Rodriguez is a phenom. Fans of the Seattle Mariners are well aware of his ability. A select few die-hard baseball fans also understand how talent Rodriguez is. But other than that, many people aren’t in the know in reference to this 21-year old rookie. However, he changed all of that on Monday night at the 2022 Home Run Derby. In the end, he came up just short to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO