2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.

According to KTUU, the troopers found the child inside the car around 1:30 a.m. and the child was handed over to child services but appeared to be in good health.

Troopers are working to locate the child’s grandmother, Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, who they learned was the last known person with the child, said AST.

If you or anyone has any information about this case or how to locate Wilson, contact AST at 907-451-5100 or submit a tip anonymously on their website.

