Aurora, CO

Attorney general candidates Kellner and Weiser slated for Aug. 2 Aurora forum

By MAX LEVY, Sentinel Staff Writer
sentinelcolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Colorado attorney general candidates John Kellner and Phil Weiser will answer policy questions side-by-side at an Aug. 2 forum organized by Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields. Questions are being accepted now for the event, which will be held at the Community College of Aurora. It will be...

sentinelcolorado.com

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Republican Heidi Ganahl names Danny Moore as her gubernatorial running mate

Colorado Republican gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl on Monday announced that her pick for lieutenant governor is Danny Moore, the Centennial business owner and Navy veteran who was removed as chairman of the state's Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission after controversial social media posts questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election came to light.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

GOP Colorado governor hopeful puts election denier on ticket

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor, Heidi Ganahl, on Monday selected as her running mate a Navy veteran who has claimed President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020. Danny Moore lost a previous position due to his stance on the presidential election. His fellow commissioners on the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission voted him out of his chairmanship role last year after Facebook posts surfaced in which he claimed Biden was “elected by the Democrat steal.” Moore’s language echoed false claims by President Donald Trump and his supporters that mass voter fraud threw the election to Biden, something Trump’s own Department of Justice said was not true. Multiple election deniers lost Republican primaries in Colorado last month, including Greg Lopez, a former suburban Denver mayor who challenged Ganahl for the nomination for governor. A member of the Colorado University Board of Regents, Ganahl has not previously emphasized election denial during her campaign, refusing to answer questions about whether Biden was legitimately elected and instead focusing on economic and safety issues.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Mayor Hancock gives last State of the City address

From a podium at the Montbello Recreation Center, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock gave his final State of the City address. In it he recapped his history with the city, not only as a lifelong resident, but as a public servant. "When I became Mayor, Denver was struggling to recover from the Great Recession. We rebuilt our economy, created new opportunities and reinvested in our neighborhoods," Hancock said in his speech. He outlined how the city was deeply impacted by the global pandemic. And how the city is in the midst of rebuilding again. "We're moving forward - with our eyes set firmly on...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

“MyPillow Guy” Fails To Intervene For Hanks, Peters

Last week, as readers know, two defeated Republican candidates who had run for higher office this year more or less on single-issue campaigns to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and state Rep. Ron Hanks, requested recounts in the races they both lost by substantial margins alleging that the result had been corrupted in some respect. Colorado law provided for recounts in very narrow races paid for by the state, otherwise the cost of a recount is borne by the requesting candidate.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Jamie Torres, who represents west Denver, is the new City Council president

Councilmember Jamie Torres, who represents west Denver, will be the new Denver City Council president. On Monday, Torres’ colleagues unanimously elected the District 3 representative as president, succeeding Councilmember Stacie Gilmore, who was first elected in 2020. Councilmember Amanda Sandoval, who represents north Denver, was also unanimously elected to be the next president pro tem, replacing Torres.
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Democrats could lose control of the Capitol. Here’s how.

When you’re running for office, Republican state Sen. Dennis Hisey said, “you gotta say you’re gonna win” — whether or not you believe that to be true. “Two years ago I was at some fundraisers and our folks would get up and say, ‘We’re gonna win!’, and everybody paying attention knew we weren’t going to win a thing two years ago,” said Hisey, of El Paso County.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Ganahl/Moore: The Park Meadows Mall Ticket

The Republican candidate for Governor, Hiedi Heidi Ganahl, did more than lie to Coloradans with the announcement of her Lieutenant Governor choice. In selecting Centennial businessman Danny Moore to be her running mate, Ganahl undercut one of her regular attacks on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Ganahl often alleges —...
COLORADO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor Issues Executive Order On Marijuana Protections For Workers With Professional Licenses

The governor of Colorado on Thursday signed an executive order to provide broad professional licensing protections for workers who use marijuana in compliance with state law. The move also prevents state agencies from assisting in any out-of-state investigations related to lawful cannabis conduct that could result in employment penalties. Gov....
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder Valley School District punishes Black and Latino students at disproportionately higher rates than most Colorado districts. Parents continue calls for accountability.

Black and Latino parents of Boulder Valley School District students have been raising alarms for years that their children are punished more often for the same behaviors as white students. The district’s own data has consistently shown this disparity. In 2020, under mounting pressure, BVSD reformed its discipline policies...
BOULDER, CO
denvergazette.com

COLUMN: Coverage of Tina, Tay, Wanda reveals double standard

When word first got out that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was accused of an “election security breach” one year ago, the press wasted no time jumping on the story. Rightly so: A senior official charged with ensuring election integrity was alleged to have shut off surveillance cameras, made copies of secure election hard drives and leaked them online.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: 10 years later, we remember

Editor: Today, we remember those who had their lives taken, along with 70 injured on Jul. 20, 2012, at the Aurora theater shooting. We stand in solidarity with families, survivors, and the Aurora community.
AURORA, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Colorado needs nuclear power; publish crash helmet info; cut CU’s ‘conservative thought’ position; climate education is key

Paul Bauman: Nuclear energy: Opinion correctly noted state’s power needs. As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Republican candidate William DeOreo’s guest commentary urging policymakers to explore advanced nuclear reactors. Mr. DeOreo correctly points out Colorado will become over-reliant on intermittent renewable energy from wind towers and solar panels. Mr. DeOreo is also correct in focusing on the need for a clean energy supply system, not just one technology, particularly as we retire coal plants. And we conservationists in Boulder need to reflect on the huge amounts of land and environmental damage that an all-renewables approach will require. Indeed, smaller, cheaper, safer advanced nuclear reactors provide 24/7 clean energy, which renewables simply cannot do. Storage? The Tesla-created world’s largest battery in Australia would power the state of Arizona for less than one minute.
COLORADO STATE
du.edu

DU Professor Creates Micro Village in Denver Area

Trisha Becker-Hafnor isn’t one for the ordinary. By society’s standards, the adjunct professor at the University of Denver’s Graduate School of Social Work achieved the American dream – a single-family home in the suburbs. But for Becker-Hafnor, her big dream turned out to be much smaller.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

New statewide building code could cost homeowners $68 billion by 2031

A new law that a Colorado think tank says paves the way for converting all homes in the state to electricity for cooking, space and water heating and EV charging could cost Colorado homeowners between $59 and $68 billion by 2031, and would exacerbate Colorado’s already acute housing shortage.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Sales Are Down Because Colorado Squandered Its Marijuana Lead

Colorado's marijuana market plunge continues, with dispensary sales falling for the twelfth month in a row. According to data released by the state Department of Revenue, Colorado dispensaries sold about $147.8 million in May, a 4.5 percent drop from April and a 24 percent decline from May of last year, when dispensaries sold over $194 million.
COLORADO STATE
firefighternation.com

Denver (CO) Developer Plans to Build High-Rise Made of Wood

A Denver developer hopes to put Colorado on the map by building new apartments with cutting-edge construction material: wood. Wood has been used for thousands of years for houses and other buildings. However, the kind of wood Katz Development will use for its 12-story apartment project in Denver is made for what’s called mass-timber buildings, which are more common in Europe but are catching on in the U.S.
DENVER, CO

