Congress & Courts

GOP Senate campaign arm announces record $173 million raised so far this cycle

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Republican Senate campaign arm announced on Friday that it has raised more at this point of a midterm election cycle than ever before.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in release that it has raised $173.4 million after taking in $25.6 million during the second quarter of 2022.

The release states that the committee started spending money on television ads earlier in the cycle than usual and has spent more than $21 million so far.

NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (Fla.) said in the release that the committee has bought television ads in English and Spanish to argue that voting for Democrats leads to higher inflation, “soft-on-crime” policies, lack of border security and ideas that are out of touch with the country.

He said the NRSC’s goal has been to define Democrats by their actions in Washington.

“The NRSC continues to be in full force as we reach the three-and-a-half-month mark, and we will continue working hard to raise money and deliver a Republican majority in the Senate in November,” Scott said.

The release states that the NRSC raised $9.45 million during June and currently has about $28.45 million in cash on hand. The average donation has been $54.78, according to the release.

The Senate is currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Democrats holding a majority due to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote. Republicans are seeking to regain control of the Senate, along with the House, with a few key races, while Democrats seek to expand their majority.

