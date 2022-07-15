ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

West Elmira Police: Keep your cars locked

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and free of valuable items after several thefts last night.

The West Elmira Police Department responded to several thefts from vehicles between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on July 15. Police said the larcenies took place on several side streets south of West Water Street near the border with the City of Elmira.

Anyone with security cameras on their home is encouraged to look through their footage for any suspicious people in the neighborhood. And anyone with information into the thefts is asked to call West Elmira Police at 607-735-8600.

Police are reminding car owners to keep their vehicles locked when parked—even in your driveway for a few minutes—especially during the summer months as thefts increase. According to West Elmira Police, vehicle thieves will hardly ever force their way into a locked car.

Police are also reminding drivers to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles. These include items like laptops, purses, wallets, and guns.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

