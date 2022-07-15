ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police investigate after man shot in shoulder

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the shoulder. Officers...

www.nbc12.com

Related
wfxrtv.com

Family, authorities react following deadly Virginia officer-involved shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico County after a 20-year-old died following an officer-involved shooting. According to a release, officers with the Henrico County Police Division (HCPD) were called to the 1600 lock of Elsing Green Court in Highland Springs at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 for a domestic-related incident.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suffolk shooting leaves man in the hospital in critical condition

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting that took place in Suffolk, Virginia, left one victim in critical condition, according to the Suffolk Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found several vehicles and residences damaged from gunfire along with multiple shell casings.
SUFFOLK, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Suspect Charged in Deadly Petersburg Shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Delvin Mitchell, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Officers were called to the 100 block of Perry Street around 12:15 p.m....
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

State police identify Nottoway deadly motorcycle crash victim

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Nottoway County over the weekend has been identified by Virginia State Police. State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash westbound on Route 360 (East Colonial Trail Highway) about a half mile past Route 723 (Lewiston Plank Road) just after 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Car crashes into building after hitting multiple cars, pedestrian

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A car drove into a building in Hanover Monday afternoon after the driver suffered from a medical issue, hitting a person and two other vehicles. On July 18, authorities say a car crashed into a building in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Before driving into...
HANOVER, VA
13newsnow.com

Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a shooting seriously injured man in a Suffolk neighborhood early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 200 block of North Broad Street near the Williamstown neighborhood. Someone called police to report gunshots around 3:21 a.m., according to Suffolk Police Captain Mark Erie.
SUFFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Church Hill area. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of East Clay Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

18-year-old of Prince George County Killed in Head on Collision, Two Others Injured

Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

