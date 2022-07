Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO