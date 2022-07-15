Search continues for missing boater in Lake Erie
It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie , and there’s still no sign of him.
We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time.U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety tips
The search began July 7 about a half mile out on the lake, near the Pennsylvania-New York state line. That’s where a man reported to be the captain of a charter fishing boat fell into Lake Erie and did not resurface.
The missing man still has not been identified.
