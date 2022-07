MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium unveileda new study that found an increase of juvenile great white sharks in Northern California. John O'Sullivan, the director of collections at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, has been studying great white sharks since 2004. He says that the aquarium used to house the sharks in the early 2000s. In 2006, the exhibit was phased out due to decreasing populations and pressures from non-governmental organizations.

APTOS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO