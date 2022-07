KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night double shooting in KCK left one person dead and another in critical condition at an area hospital. Police responded to North Fifth Street and Everett Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

