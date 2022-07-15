ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

A look inside Goodyear Civic Square ahead of August ribbon cutting

By Madeline Ackley Salazar Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWoLM_0ghFtk0m00

Next month, the city of Goodyear will realize a dream almost four decades in the making: a dedicated city hall.

After years of setbacks and false starts, Goodyear will finally get its city hall in the form of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ, the result of a unique public-private partnership forged between the city and a local investment company.

The $124 million project, first envisioned in 1984, may have been slow-going, but City Manager Julie Karins considers it a blessing in disguise because in the end, the project developed into something much greater than originally conceived.

“We're calling it the heart of Goodyear,” City Manager Julie Karins told the Independent.

It’s Goodyear’s hope that it will become the city’s downtown core–a hub of sorts–that has been missing from the young, sprawling city.

More than a city hall, the four-story Civic Square boasts state-of-the-art public amenities including a two-story library double the size of the old space, a two-acre park that can be used for festivals, concerts and parades; multiple community meeting spaces; rotating public art displays; 100,000 square feet of Class-A office space, and a shaded multi-story parking structure for ease of access.

“It's so much more than where city staff will be, and where you can go pay a water bill,” Karins said. “It's a project that generations of Goodyear residents are going to be able to enjoy.”

Goodyear public will get a first look at their new city center on Aug. 1, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

****

The project that has taken shape in the form of Civic Square, located on the northwest corner of McDowell Road and 150th Drive, has evolved significantly over the decades.

For starters, the city originally had its eye on a different location several miles south. And the location that would eventually house Civic Square was slated to become Goodyear’s first and only regional shopping mall in the years preceding the Great Recession.

Of course, neither of those plans came to pass, and were eventually scrapped–which may have been a blessing in disguise for the city and for Globe Corporation, the investment company that would later partner with Goodyear on the Civic Square project.

George Getz, president and co-CEO of Globe Corporation said his father purchased the land in the early 1970s when the area was primarily farmland.

When the younger Getz entered the family business, he worked with Westcor (now Macerich) to develop plans for the doomed shopping mall first proposed in 2005 and scrapped for good in 2016.

But as the expression goes, ‘when one door closes, another opens.’

When Karins became city manager in 2018, she started meeting with stakeholders to get a feel for the city’s needs and aspirations.

She consistently heard two pieces of feedback: That residents desperately wanted a Trader Joe’s (a dream yet to be realized) and that they were disappointed plans to open a dedicated city hall hadn’t come to fruition.

One day, Karins met with Globe Corp. CFO Mike Olsen over coffee.

“We started comparing notes,” Karins said, “and everything kind of fell together from there.”

The routine stakeholder meeting between Karins and Olsen was the impetus for the mixed-use, public-private development known today as Goodyear Civic Square–something Getz considers even better than a mall.

“What we're going to create now is going to be something so much more than just a regional shopping center,” he told the Independent. “We're going to create a downtown for Goodyear that is going to be…vibrant 24 hours a day, every day,” not just during business hours, he said.

Karins agrees.

“That we never got that regional shopping mall, I think, was a blessing because we were able now to start fresh with a new vision,” she said.

The project was approved by city council on Aug. 19, 2019 and ground was broken April 23, 2021, the birthday of then-Mayor Georgia Lord, who had long envisioned a proper city hall for her city.

Remarkably, cascading challenges posed by the pandemic, rising inflation and worker shortages during construction did not seriously impact the project’s timeline or budget, Getz said.

Despite the obstacles, Getz said he received the certificate of occupancy on June 30–the date Globe Corp. had given the city more than a year prior.

“For us to be able to deliver this building on time and on budget during probably one of the most challenged economic times for the country…we're awfully proud of that,” Getz said. “It’s a testament to the relationship that we have with the city, and with our contractors and all the people involved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0ghFtk0m00

****

It’s hard to overstate just how long Goodyear residents have been waiting for this moment.

Back in 1984, Goodyear bought 40 acres of land with the intention to build a dedicated city hall.

Plans started and stalled. Over the years, four separate citizens’ committees were formed to provide public input on a city hall.

In 2001, the city purchased the building off Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street which has since functioned as the primary point of contact between the city and its residents.

At the time, it was known as the ‘Interim City Hall’--a description that was later dropped as the years wore on, Karins said.

Fast-forward two decades, and the city is in the process of moving city hall to its permanent location.

It’s a good thing too–the old city hall simply wasn't feasible long-term for the rapidly expanding city.

The small building is home to much of Goodyear’s municipal services, as well as its record keeping department, digital communications, the city manager’s office and a single, shared office space for elected leadership.

There is a conference room where council occasionally meets, but it's small, and not fit for routine public meetings, which are currently held a mile down the road in the municipal courthouse.

“It really (would have) needed reinvestment and expansion if we were to have stayed here,” Karins explained.

While the old city hall and courthouse are by no means shabby, they are a far cry from the amenities offered at Civic Square.

The auditorium-style council chambers are equipped with a bullet-proof dais, four large TV screens, theater-style lighting and a rear control room where proceedings can be filmed and broadcast. The council will convene in the space for the first time on Aug. 15.

When council chambers–which seat 150–reach capacity, visitors have the option to view proceedings in one of two glass-paneled overflow rooms.

Councilmembers also have the option to meet in a smaller room for work sessions as well as an upstairs conference room that can be used for closed-door meetings.

And no more sharing office space–the mayor and councilmembers will each have their own office.

Perhaps the only people who might enjoy Civic Square more than Goodyear’s elected officials are the kids.

The new Georgia T. Lord Library–named in memory of the former Goodyear leader and longtime champion of Civic Square–features a whimsical, Winnie the Pooh-inspired children’s area designed by artists from Naumann Nature Scapes, a company that has partnered with the likes of Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios.

Up the ‘social stairs’ are the teen section, study rooms, computers and space for Goodyear’s InnovationHub which provides resources to residents starting their own businesses.

****

Nearly three years later and with more than 300,000 site hours poured into the project, Getz and Karins recognize that Goodyear’s so-called downtown is far from complete.

Planned future phases of construction include more spaces for restaurants, retail and even multifamily housing sometime down the line, for a truly mixed-use space.

From here, the future looks bright for Civic Square.

But whatever plans Goodyear and Globe Corp. might have for Civic Square will depend entirely on the engagement of residents, which remains to be seen.

Thus far, it seems likely Goodyear will embrace its shiny, new city center–a promise fulfilled at long last.

Soon after the construction fences had come down, Karins recalls scrolling through social media to find that a local had posted photos of his classic car with Civic Square’s giant Goodyear letters as a backdrop.

“And I’m like, ‘we’ve got our Instagrammable spot where people can come and be proud of what’s been created there!’” Karins said.

Madeline Ackley Salazar can be reached at mackley@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @Mkayackley.

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Forced to Close For Low Income Housing

A local restaurant has closed to make way for low income housing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. There is no shortage of reasons behind restaurant closures. The hospitality industry continually faces an uphill battle, more so now than almost ever before. However, few restaurants decide to close up shop not because of poor sales or staffing problems, but for the betterment of the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
Furniture Today

Potato Barn planting seeds in Phoenix’s West Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Arizona-based home furnishings retailer Potato Barn is adding another store in the greater Phoenix area according to reports from The Arizona Republic. The paper reports that Potato Barn will open a 100,000-square-foot building that will include a showroom, warehouse, administrative offices and manufacturing space near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

ADOT: SR 87 closed north of Mesa between Shea Boulevard, McDowell Road

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers that State Route 87 remains closed in both directions north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway due to downed power transmission lines from last night's monsoon. The road is closed between Shea Boulevard and McDowell Road within the Salt River...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Parades#Housing#Urban Construction#Goodyear Civic Square
santansun.com

Repair Café aims to slow down consumerism

Melissa Anderson says the cycle of American consumerism is unsustainable. You can buy new goods for about the same, if not less, than it would cost to repair them. But should we?. “We’re trying to slow the consumerism process of just buy a thing and use it. ‘Oh, it broke...
CHANDLER, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Mekong Plaza to Begin Expansion For New Shops and Restaurants

City of Mesa announced this week that expansion plans for Mekong Plaza in Mesa’s Asian District have begun. Mekong Real Estate Investment Group broke ground on what will be more than 35,000-square feet of additional dining and retail space at the ubiquitous shopping plaza on the southwest corner of Main Street and Dobson Road.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
mediafeed.org

The best US cities for an early retirement

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Crumbl Cookies sues Tempe's Dirty Dough, alleging trademark infringement

Utah-based Crumbl, the gourmet cookie company known for its weekly rotation of flavors and its long pink box, is suing an upstart cookie company based in Tempe over trademark infringement claims. Crumbl alleges Dirty Dough was started by a former "Crumbl insider" who is now profiting from a "confusingly similar"...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

'Went for a morning waddle': Ducks strolling on I-10 rescued by DPS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A family of ducklings is safe and sound after two DPS troopers escorted them across Interstate 10 and Fairway Drive in Avondale early Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) pictures showed. The roadway camera pictures captured the guiding efforts of the troopers as they controlled...
AVONDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Microburst destroys mobile home in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A microburst destroyed a mobile home in Mesa, Arizona after monsoon storms swept through. According to KNXV, severe monsoon storms hit around the Arizona Valley late Sunday night, including in Mesa where a mobile home became a pile of rubble with debris scattered across the roadway and around where the home once stood.
MESA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy