Libby Aleshire was crowned the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen at the fair’s opening celebration ceremony on Sunday. After she was crowned by 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Aleshire spoke about her fair experience and how much becoming queen means to her. Aleshire is a Miami Trace High School graduate and serves as president of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club. She has been in 4-H for eight years and has been on the junior fair board for three years where she was elected as the 2022 vice president.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO