Contra Costa County, California – Firefighters from Contra Costa County were not rewarded for their continuous efforts throughout the year and were not allowed to enjoy just a little and be spared from interventions as much as possible for Independence Day since, despite all the warnings and appeals made to the public not to use fireworks, they had their hands full of work Monday responding to dozens of vegetation fires, many of them caused by illegal fireworks.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO