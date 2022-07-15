ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Traffic Pursuit – Vista

By Jon Gregory Nielsen
 3 days ago

Two Persons Arrested After Long Pursuit. On Thursday at about 7:45PM, deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Dr. and Sierra Verde in the city of Vista. The vehicle,...

