Traffic Pursuit – Vista

Vista, CA –Message From Antonio Mora, President, VCC Board of Directors–Greetings Supporters and Followers,. I am honored to be writing to you as President of the Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Board of Directors for the first time. I have been on VCC’s board since 2009 and have seen VCC overcome challenging and uncertain times. Community service is one of my passions and during my time on the board I have gained a new perspective on the importance of community healthcare. I have learned about VCC’s approach when redefining what it means to be a community clinic. VCC empowers communities that have been disproportionally impacted by social determinants of health. We provide healthcare in communities where there are few or no options for care or where systemic barriers to care have been created. It’s no secret that there’s a lot of hard work going on at VCC.

