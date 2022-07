That sunny weather, those cool ocean breezes. It’s hard to ignore the call of the beach during summer, especially for those living in the Carolinas. With so many beaches to choose from, it can be hard to decide which call to answer. Somewhere secluded, with just a few beach houses and ocean access? Or somewhere livelier, where one can always find a party or event just a block away? Fortunately, the Southern Outer Banks—known as the Crystal Coast—makes the decision easy. This 85-mile stretch of beaches has the best of it all, from quiet, relaxing coves to energetic beach town hangouts. The Crystal Coast calls to those who want to spend their summer experiencing everything the Outer Banks has to offer.

