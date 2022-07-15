ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How much opioid settlement money is your town getting?

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is finally getting paid in its big settlement from national opioid distributors, and the money is getting spread around the state.

The first payments to local governments have been electronically transferred totaling more than $8.6 million.

Each community is receiving varying amounts. For instance, Austintown Township is getting $125,504 while Youngstown is getting $811,053 and Warren is collecting $496,367. In contrast, smaller communities are getting less such as Bazetta Township, which will receive $46,737, and Berlin Township is getting $2,113.

Any community getting less than $500 will have the funds turned over to the county for distribution.

A complete list of municipalities and their settlement awards is online .

Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

In 2017, as Ohio Attorney General, Governor Mike DeWine was one of the first in the nation to sue opioid makers and drug distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids.

“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” DeWine said. “While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out this week to local governments.”

