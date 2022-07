Bradley Allen, 54, of Big Clifty, formerly of Brandenburg, died Friday (07/15) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Angie; a daughter: Cheyenne Allen; two brothers, Bobby and Rodney Allen; four sisters, Carolyn Lundy, Barbara Allen, Trudy Justis and Brenda Eirwin. Funeral services will be held at 3 Eastern Sunday (07/24) from the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Marve Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of service Sunday.

BIG CLIFTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO