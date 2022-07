DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is looking to the public for help in solving a shooting of a 12-year-old child, this week's Crime of the Week. Decatur police responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 2 p.m. July 13 in reference to a gunshot victim who had just arrived. The victim was a 12-year-old who had life threatening injuries.

DECATUR, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO