ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Meet Garrett Morgan, the inventor of the gas mask and the modern traffic light

By Kerry J. Byrne, Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Garrett A. Morgan is emerging as a larger-than-life figure in American history. Finally.

International recognition for the brilliant Cleveland entrepreneur comes a century after his life-saving inventions helped reshape the modern world — from the battlefield to the firehouse to the family road trip.

He possessed a unique humanitarian gift for turning tragedy into life-saving inventions.

The son of former slaves, Morgan conceived and patented the three-signal traffic control in 1923, after he reportedly witnessed a tragic automobile accident on a Cleveland street corner.

His vision of safer streets now helps control the ebb and flow of millions of automobiles and pedestrians on busy roads all across the globe.

A decade earlier, he patented the first gas mask in response to the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, which killed 146 garment workers, mostly young women, in New York City in 1911.

He proved the mask’s merits at the risk of his own death during his heroic rescue of trapped tunnel workers following a tragic methane explosion beneath Lake Erie in 1916.

Allied troops also relied on gas masks built on Morgan’s patented technology to protect them from chemical attacks during the trench warfare of World War I. Modern versions of the Morgan breathing device are standard equipment today for firefighters around the world.

“He was an endless inventor. He was an extremely creative and amazing man,” said John Stark Bellamy II, author of the 1995 book “They Died Crawling: And Other Tales of Cleveland Woe,” which chronicles Morgan’s daring exploits in what’s known as the Lake Erie crib disaster.

‘He found solutions’

Twenty-one tunnel workers and would-be rescuers were killed in the methane gas explosion five miles off the coast of Cleveland, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

Morgan, his brother Frank and two other men donned his new gas masks, entered the tunnel and pulled out two survivors and four bodies.

Yet The New York Times and other national newspapers of the day failed to mention Morgan in their recap of the disaster, with racism cited by historians today as the reason for the oversight.

“There’s no question that he was a hero but that he was treated shabbily, too,” Bellamy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YToMq_0ghFqPX200
Garrett A. Morgan possessed a unique humanitarian gift for turning tragedy into life-saving inventions. 

Morgan is today being recognized for his creative genius, personal bravery and clear position at the sharp end of the fight for equality.

The new short movie, “The Inventor,” is making the film festival circuit this summer. It was honored for “Best Historic Short” at the Manhattan Film Festival last month.

The scientific community recently acknowledged that a Black American, and not a White European, invented the gas mask that Allied troops carried into battle to protect against chemical attacks in World War I.

“By 1917, a year after the Lake Erie disaster, this type of hood was standard equipment (along with British and French designs) for the U.S. Army during World War I,” Smithsonian reported in February.

“The Smithsonian museum has conceded that a Black American invented the life-saving gas mask, not the Scottish physician [John Scott Haldane] who has been widely credited,” The Times of London noted in May.

“Garrett Morgan saw problems in the world and he found solutions,” filmmaker Cabral Clements told Fox News Digital.

The co-producer of “The Inventor” said he first learned of Morgan’s creative genius while working on a third-grade research project. “His story stuck with me,” he said.

Grandson of a Confederate general

Morgan was born on March 4, 1877, in Paris, Kentucky, with a uniquely American multi-racial background.

The family believes that John Hunt Morgan, a Confederate general known for his daring raids into Union territory — and for his dalliances with women he owned as property — is Morgan’s grandfather.

The inventor’s family is seeking DNA confirmation of their relationship with the general, said Sandra Morgan, Garrett’s granddaughter, to Fox News Digital.

“We’re anxious to know,” said Morgan, a Kent State University business development executive.

Gen. Morgan’s attack on Salenville, Ohio, in late July 1863 — just weeks after the rebel defeat at Gettysburg, Pa. — marked the northernmost advance of Confederate forces during the Civil War.

He was killed in battle in Greenville, Tenn., on Sept. 4, 1864. Sydney Morgan — the general’s son and father of the inventor — was freed after the cavalry officer’s death.

Sydney married another former slave, Eliza Reed, sometime after the war. They were both of mixed-race descent (including Native American for Reed), according to the most current family knowledge, said Sandra Morgan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPsuZ_0ghFqPX200
Garrett A. Morgan proved adept at business with an incredible mechanical aptitude, despite possessing only a fifth- or sixth-grade level education.

“They were not farmhands. They lived in the city,” meaning Lexington, Ky., she said. “They were urbanites. They had exposure to many different things. Sydney couldn’t read or write, I don’t believe. But he had city smarts.”

Garrett A. Morgan, the seventh of their 11 children, carried those smarts with him when he ventured north across the Ohio River, making his way to Cleveland around 1895.

He proved adept at business with an incredible mechanical aptitude, despite possessing only a fifth- or sixth-grade level education.

He landed a job in the garment industry, inventing among other things a zigzag stitch pattern for sewing machines. He soon stopped working for others, opening his own sewing store and then a hair products company, G.A. Morgan Hair Refining Co.

It stayed in business until 1976, the family said.

He also became active in civic affairs, especially those championing African-American success. He helped found the Cleveland Association of Colored Men in 1908 and the all-Black Wakeman Country Club, on land he purchased in 1923, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

He married Mary, a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic.

The mixed-race family felt the sting of public prejudice: Mary was ex-communicated from the Catholic Church by the local bishop for marrying a Black man, Sandra Morgan said. But the couple forged a formidable partnership.

The couple owned a hugely successful ladies’ clothing store, which employed up to 32 people, according to family history.

After reading about the horror of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist fire, Garrett Morgan set about creating a mask to help rescue workers breath safely amid toxic conditions. Many of the 146 who were killed in the New York City fire died of smoke inhalation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRuVA_0ghFqPX200
Garrett A. Morgan landed a job in the garment industry, inventing among other things a zigzag stitch pattern for sewing machines.

He filed a patent for his “breathing device” in 1912, and received approval in 1914

He struggled to sell the mask, however. He even enlisted a White friend to lead sales calls, hoping the color of his skin would make it an easier sell.

The business was never as successful as it could have been, Sandra Morgan told Fox News Digital.

War in Europe exploded in August 1914, just four months after Morgan received his patent. He lent his technology to the U.S. military and its allies to combat the horrific gas attacks of World War I.

“With a few slight modifications [the masks] will withstand chlorine, phosgene and mustard gas,” Garrett Morgan — in the dramatized story of his life portrayed in the new film “The Inventors” — tells his brother Frank.

The movie is “a reminder that Black American contributions to this country have been hugely consequential,” co-producer Philip Musey told Fox News Digital.

A man meets his moment

The knock on the door came before sunrise on the morning of July 25, 1916.

There was a terrible explosion the night before at the Lake Erie crib, an offshore base where tunnel workers lived while digging beneath the lake bed to bring fresh water into Cleveland.

The blast at 9:22 p.m. “was so powerful that it smashed and hurled the heavy concrete tunnel sections around, killing and burying the crew in a fiery holocaust of flame and dirt,” Bellamy wrote in his book, “They Died Crawling.”

In all, 21 men — both tunnel workers and rescuers — were killed.

Authorities were desperate to find a way to get into the tunnel safely and search for survivors and bodies. One official recalled that Cleveland inventor Morgan had been shopping a breathing device around to fire departments.

“He rustled his brother Frank,” Sandra Morgan told Smithsonian. “They threw a bunch of gas masks in the car — remember, they were selling these things — and in their pajamas, drove down to the lakefront.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbWft_0ghFqPX200
A picture on display at an anniversary ceremony, shows Garrett A. Morgan, carrying a injured miner from the tunnel while wearing his safety hood.

The Morgan brothers plus two volunteers donned the masks and descended into the hole.

“Goodbye,” Cleveland Mayor Harry Davis said to Morgan — “so doubtful was he of the helmet’s effectiveness,” as Bellamy noted in his book.

But the mask was brilliantly effective.

The national media soaked up the story — yet they failed to mention the real hero of the Lake Erie crib disaster.

“The mayor purposely left Morgan out of the story of the rescue because he was Black.” That’s the belief of Scott O’Con of Tours of Cleveland, who includes tales of Morgan’s achievements in his guided trips around the city.

“It took years for the city to actually recognize Morgan for his heroic efforts that day,” O’Con told Fox News Digital.

Four rescue workers received medals from the Carnegie Hero Fund for their efforts that day, said O’Con. Morgan was not among them.

“He risked his life to save those men and he suffered ill effects from exposure to methane,” said Bellamy. “The helmets were primitive, he suffered damaged lungs — and he couldn’t get any compensation for it.”

Morgan the man may have been furious at this — but Morgan the inventor was undeterred by the slight.

Safety device for kids and pedestrians

Morgan filed another life-saving patent, for a three-stage traffic signal with a “warning” position, after witnessing a horrifying traffic accident in a Cleveland intersection.

At the time, traffic signals held only “stop” or “go” positions, creating dangerous conditions for anyone behind the wheel or, even worse, on foot.

He promoted it as a safety device for children and pedestrians.

This time he cashed in nicely, selling the patent to General Electric in 1924 for $40,000 — nearly $700,000 in 2022 dollars.

“On the basis of his safety inventions, I imagine that Garrett A. Morgan was a kind, thoughtful and community-minded individual,” author Monica Kulling told Fox News Digital.

Her 2016 children’s book, “To the Rescue! Garrett Morgan Underground,” chronicles the daring achievement of the Cleveland inventor.

“He was a mechanical genius with an entrepreneurial streak.”

After decades of battling poor health, glaucoma and then near-total blindness in the last years of his life, Garrett A. Morgan died on July 27, 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkwoV_0ghFqPX200
Garrett A. Morgan also invented the modern traffic light.

He was 86 years old.

He’s buried today alongside wife Mary beneath a simple gravestone at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland. “By his deeds he shall be remembered,” says the inscription beneath their names.

Those deeds live on at almost every traffic light around the world and every time a firefighter enters a burning a building. In addition, his gas mask is featured at the Museum of Firefighting Hall of Flame in Phoenix, Ariz.

“If I could meet Garrett Morgan, I would give him a big kiss and hug,” John W. Norman III, a retired FDNY deputy assistant chief, told Smithsonian.

“It’s the greatest invention that a firefighter could ever have.”

Morgan was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2005. He is the namesake of the Garrett Morgan School of Leadership & Innovation, a sparkling new public high school in Cleveland; Garrett Morgan Academy, a public high school in Paterson, N.J., and P.S. 132 Garrett A. Morgan Elementary School in Bronx, N.Y.

The Cleveland Call, a newspaper he founded to serve the Black community in 1916, continues to dish out news today to readers in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati as the Cleveland Call & Post.

His achievements are taught in public school social studies courses in Ohio, even if they’re largely unknown around the rest of the country.

Perhaps most notably, the Morgan family continues to thrive in the Cleveland area. Great-grandson Garrett A. Morgan IV, an Ohio artist, turns 47 this week.

Garrett A. Morgan “was a complex man, a very creative, very curious man who had a strong sense of the public good,” granddaughter Sandra Morgan said.

“Family was important to him. Community was important to him. He’d be thrilled and very excited to know that he was now being recognized this way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: T’shaun Mcnear

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. T’shaun Mcnear is 15 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on June 15. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Paris, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cars
City
Cincinnati, OH
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Ohio (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Ohio. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Skylight Park opens in Tower City Center (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you haven’t been to Tower City in downtown Cleveland lately, you might want to stop in and check out the new Skylight Park. The park sits atop the old dancing-waters fountain and includes benches, picnic tables, as well as live and artificial plants. “I know...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Akron Police Chief Defended Officers Removing Name Tags Because That's How They Roll in Cleveland

During a Monday morning press conference, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett explained once again why he'd permitted his officers to remove their name tags during days of heated protest activity. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the Rubber City, 40 miles south of Cleveland, ever since officials released body cam footage of the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Morgan
Person
Garrett Morgan
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power is reporting a widespread outage in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. According to a CPP spokesperson, less than 200 customers are impacted by the outage as of Sunday afternoon. The outage was triggered late Saturday night after two power poles were damaged.
CLEVELAND, OH
southernfoodways.org

In Search of My Parents’ Cleveland

Folks made a way where there was no way, loving what they had while knowing full well what they didn’t. Dad loved his house, the first he’d ever owned. He built a fence around it. He kept the front and back yards neat and trim. He painted the front shutters Mom’s desired shade of pink. He even installed a home plate in the backyard so I could pretend to be a baseball player.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cuyahoga Valley National park officials ask for public opinion on future changes

CUYAHOGA VALLEY, Ohio — Officials at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park are looking to hikers for suggestions and input on what changes should be made to the park. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a gem in Northeast Ohio that sees more than two million visitors from in and out of state. It sits between Akron and Cleveland and is more than 50 miles lying along the Cuyahoga River. Park officials agree it's amazing but there’s still so much unmet potential.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Traffic Signals#Traffic Control#Gas Masks#Vehicles#American#Allied
cleveland19.com

Ohio City businesses dealing with a string of break-ins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of Ohio City businesses are out hundreds to thousands of dollars due to recent break ins. When Mallorie Barker came in for her shift at Lekko Coffee, Monday morning, she initially had no idea the store was broken into overnight. She then noticed the cash register, safe, and tip jar were all emptied.
OHIO CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WKYC

Woman dies in overnight Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire overnight in Cleveland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Cannon Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, firefighters found flames showing on the front and side of the first floor of the home, according to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Cleveland, according to police. The incident happened at 9:58 p.m. on July 15 on I-77 near Fleet Avenue, police said. A 49-year-old man was loading a vehicle onto a tow truck when he was struck by an unknown...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy