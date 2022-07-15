ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeanie Buss denies veiled shot at LeBron James in Kobe Bryant tweet

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulpGZ_0ghFqIbB00

Jeanie Buss has denied that her recent tweet about Kobe Bryant was a veiled shot at LeBron James.

Earlier this month, Buss tweeted a cryptic message that mentioned the late Lakers legend, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Speculation immediately arose about the meaning behind her tweet, which, as Buss explained in a new interview with NBA.com , was not an indirect shot at James.

“No. It was that my heart was full of sadness,” the Lakers owner said. “You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load.”

The tweet about Bryant came amid speculation that James was pushing hard for the Lakers’ front office to trade for his former teammate, current Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJRI2_0ghFqIbB00
Jeanie Buss was recently asked about her Kobe Bryant tweet in a new interview.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081Sjk_0ghFqIbB00
Jeanie Buss has denied that her tweet about Kobe Bryant was a veiled shot at LeBron James.
NBAE via Getty Images

I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 4, 2022

The Lakers missed the playoffs this year and finished the regular season with a record of 33-49.

As far as what Bryant meant to her, Buss also explained in the interview, “We’re getting ready to start promoting our 10-part docuseries on Hulu and we’re immersed in all things Lakers. There are so many people I miss. But the person I miss the most is Kobe. We miss his voice, his friendship and everything that was taken away from us when we lost him. What I know is Laker fans feel the same way I do.”

Buss does not expect the “void” of Bryant’s loss to ever be filled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2eja_0ghFqIbB00
Kobe Bryant and Jeanie Buss in 2011
Getty Images

“So when I feel down like that, I know when I say something, the response that I get makes me feel not alone. That’s how a community comes together to grieve. This grieving process with losing Kobe will go on for the rest of my life. It’s a void that can never be filled and was never expected,” she continued.

“When Phil [Jackson] left to go to the Knicks, the NBA made us sign a letter because we’re on two different teams. He said, ‘This means I can’t help you anymore. But you always have Kobe. Kobe has your back. Talk to him if you ever need advice. You’ll always have Kobe.’ That’s what Phil said to me. So, the idea that we don’t always have Kobe is hard to accept.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Lacob reveals Lakers icon who motivates him to win more titles with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ ongoing dynasty marks one of the most dominant single-team runs in NBA history. Still, Joe Lacob isn’t satisfied after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons. Golden State’s notoriously confident owner has even bigger long-term ambitions, directly influenced by an icon from his team’s Southern California rivals./
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy