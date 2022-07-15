ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For $60K you can live in the middle of the ocean in this WWII sea fort

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 3 days ago
A grade II listed sea fort constructed between 1915-1919 for naval sea defence during World War 1 and used in World War 2 is set to hit the auction block. Savills National Auctions

Is a sailor’s life the life for thee?

In what looks like a scene out of Martin Scorcese’s “Shutter Island,” a decommissioned World War II fort in the middle of the ocean is being auctioned off for first time, starting at just $60,000.

Located in the Humber Estuary of Northern England, the concrete vessel was initially constructed between 1915 and 1919 for naval defense during World War I, though it wouldn’t go into use until WWII.

Considered a historic listing, the property is defined by the United Kingdom as a “grade II” building or structure that is “of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it.”

Savills National Auctions will present the unique marine dwelling for bidding on July 19.

The ship once featured 12-inches of armor on one side and a battery of weapons on the other — enough to support a garrison of up to 200 soldiers, according to the listing.

The armor and weaponry were stripped from the site back in 1956.

During World War 2 it was armed, besides the usual small and rapid-fire weapons, by two 6 inch guns and two 6-pounder guns. It had sufficient accommodation for a garrison of 200 men.
The fort includes three floors with a basement and chamber below sea level, and a central 2-story observation tower.
The fort is reinforced by concrete and its seaward side is fitted out with 12-inches of armour designed to withstand gunfire from heavy naval units.

Known as Bull Sand Fort, it stands alongside a smaller sea fort known as Haile Sand.

The sea fort is made up of three floors with a basement and a chamber below sea level. It also features a central two-story observation tower. The listing notes that fresh water supply is available at the fort via an artesian well. It also has a balcony and jetty.

“In need of refurbishment throughout with potential for development /alternative uses, subject to consent.” the listing explains. “Access by private boat only.”

