ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Errol Musk’s Age and How Much Older He Is Than Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Elon Musk continues to make headlines due to his expanding family . But more recently, it’s the Tesla CEO’s father who’s making a splash. Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, recently confirmed he has a second child with his step-daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. So, what’s the age difference between them? Here’s what to know about Errol Musk’s age and Jana Bezuidenhout’s age.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, confirmed he welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout

Errol Musk | Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, isn’t in the news as much as his son. According to the New York Post , he lives in South Africa and made a name for himself for his engineering, property development, and political advocacy. He made headlines years ago when he and Elon had a falling out. The father and son are allegedly estranged, with Elon once calling his dad a “terrible human being” while speaking to Rolling Stone .

“My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil,” Elon told the publication. “He will plan evil. … You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”

As for recent news, Errol Musk confirmed he has a second child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout after divorcing Elon’s mother. At the time, Heide had two children, and one of them was 4-year-old Jana. After 18 years, Errol and Heide divorced, and Jana became pregnant with Errol’s child in 2017. In July 2022, he confirmed he and Jana welcomed a second child three years prior.

What is Errol Musk’s age? What is Jana Bezuidenhout’s age?

With the secret baby at the forefront, what is Errol Musk’s age, and how much younger is Jana Bezuidenhout? Errol Musk is 76 years old, and his stepdaughter is reportedly 35 years old. That is a 41-year age difference between them.

Errol commented on the age difference between himself and Jana, too. “She wasn’t planned,” he told The Sun of his second child with Jana. “But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.” Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, is their first child.

“But I realized she’s two generations behind, whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her,” he added. “So, any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself. I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best-looking women I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Elon Musk is currently 51 years old . His father had him at just 25 years old. According to The Sun, Elon went “berserk” when he found out his father was having children with his stepsister, as he and Jana grew up together.

How many kids does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk and Maye Musk | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While Errol Musk’s age gap with Jana Bezuidenhout is cause for concern, Elon Musk isn’t doing much better in the public eye. Shortly after Claire Elise Boucher, better known as the musician Grimes , announced they had a second child together via surrogate, the media revealed Elon had twins with his executive, Shivon Zilis, weeks prior, Buzzfeed News reports.

So, how many children does Elon Musk have in total? He has 5 kids — a set of twins and triplets — with his first wife, Justine Wilson. He now has two children with Grimes and twins with Zilis. That’s nine children total.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife, Justine Wilson, Thinks Talulah Riley Was ‘Better Fitted’ For Musk Than She Was

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids. On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday." The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old...
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Talulah Riley
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Claire Elise Boucher
Person
Errol Musk
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images Elon Musk#The New York Post
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

143K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy