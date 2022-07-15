Errol Musk’s Age and How Much Older He Is Than Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout

Elon Musk continues to make headlines due to his expanding family . But more recently, it’s the Tesla CEO’s father who’s making a splash. Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, recently confirmed he has a second child with his step-daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. So, what’s the age difference between them? Here’s what to know about Errol Musk’s age and Jana Bezuidenhout’s age.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, confirmed he welcomed a second baby with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout

Errol Musk | Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, isn’t in the news as much as his son. According to the New York Post , he lives in South Africa and made a name for himself for his engineering, property development, and political advocacy. He made headlines years ago when he and Elon had a falling out. The father and son are allegedly estranged, with Elon once calling his dad a “terrible human being” while speaking to Rolling Stone .

“My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil,” Elon told the publication. “He will plan evil. … You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”

As for recent news, Errol Musk confirmed he has a second child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout after divorcing Elon’s mother. At the time, Heide had two children, and one of them was 4-year-old Jana. After 18 years, Errol and Heide divorced, and Jana became pregnant with Errol’s child in 2017. In July 2022, he confirmed he and Jana welcomed a second child three years prior.

What is Errol Musk’s age? What is Jana Bezuidenhout’s age?

With the secret baby at the forefront, what is Errol Musk’s age, and how much younger is Jana Bezuidenhout? Errol Musk is 76 years old, and his stepdaughter is reportedly 35 years old. That is a 41-year age difference between them.

Errol commented on the age difference between himself and Jana, too. “She wasn’t planned,” he told The Sun of his second child with Jana. “But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.” Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, is their first child.

“But I realized she’s two generations behind, whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her,” he added. “So, any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself. I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best-looking women I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Elon Musk is currently 51 years old . His father had him at just 25 years old. According to The Sun, Elon went “berserk” when he found out his father was having children with his stepsister, as he and Jana grew up together.

How many kids does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk and Maye Musk | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While Errol Musk’s age gap with Jana Bezuidenhout is cause for concern, Elon Musk isn’t doing much better in the public eye. Shortly after Claire Elise Boucher, better known as the musician Grimes , announced they had a second child together via surrogate, the media revealed Elon had twins with his executive, Shivon Zilis, weeks prior, Buzzfeed News reports.

So, how many children does Elon Musk have in total? He has 5 kids — a set of twins and triplets — with his first wife, Justine Wilson. He now has two children with Grimes and twins with Zilis. That’s nine children total.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife, Justine Wilson, Thinks Talulah Riley Was ‘Better Fitted’ For Musk Than She Was