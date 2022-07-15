Window on the World Column | From the Shattered Glass of Broken Dreams
By Lucy Jensen
kingcityrustler.com
3 days ago
It’s the call no parent ever wants to receive. Saturday night and you are relaxing at home. You receive the news that your child has been in a bad car accident far away from home and is trapped in the wreckage. Time stopped still for me that night and my brain...
LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- We're learning more about the man killed in a downtown Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night.Family and friends identified him as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.The victim's father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends."I'm speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble," said Jose Vargas.He said he can't sleep, can't eat. He lost his only child.He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward...
Reflective vest. Clipboard. Gardening or construction implement – all as common in Suburbia as kids in soccer togs and bikes left on the front lawn. In Pleasanton last weekend some locals observed a man in one of those vests trundling a backpack sprayer around the neighborhood – occasionally sawing at a padlock on a nearby trailer with a power saw.
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday night the Rio Vista Police Department was alerted of a stolen silver Toyota RAV4 entering the city, according to a Facebook post. Police said that the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in San Rafael, and the woman who owned the car was dragged behind it.
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A man was arrested on Sunday morning in connection to the shooting of a Mountain View police officer, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The individual, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken into custody after a sheriff’s surveillance plane tracked their...
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Northern California firefighters are warning people of an increase in barbecue fires, and are urging grill owners to be aware of safety precautions. El Dorado Hills Fire Department said its crews have responded to three fires that had started from a barbecue in the...
SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
(KRON) — Cal Fire units have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that threatened structures on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road, Con Fire said. The fire is now 100 percent contained. Con Fire reported the fire to be 30 acres in size. Cal Fire later said...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries.
The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.
Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire.
Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident.
More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
ANTIOCH, CA — On 7/11/2022, the Antioch Police Department hosted the U.S. Marshals Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force for a week-long warrant sweep to help reduce the rise in violence in the City of Antioch and surrounding areas. Total: 23 Felony Arrest Warrants. Violent Crimes. Homicides: 5. Assault...
NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Vacaville Fire Protection District a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrack train occurred on Friday. The incident occurred along Fry Road near Meridian Road, according to the fire officials. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when...
LIVERMORE (BCN) A fight broke out at a bowling alley Saturday evening that ended when one of the patrons involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing one man and injuring two other individuals. A Livermore Police Department spokesperson said the fight between several patrons broke out at...
The crash happened on July 8th, at around 4:40 p.m. According to reports, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Walters Road and Walters Court. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. Police officials state that one person needed to be extricated from the wreck. First responders...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Norwood and Main avenues left Elvis Giovanni Umanzor, 16, of Sacramento dead Friday night, and one other person hospitalized said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:48 p.m. Friday, an officer from the Sacramento Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near 65th […]
Comments / 0