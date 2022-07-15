ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Window on the World Column | From the Shattered Glass of Broken Dreams

By Lucy Jensen
kingcityrustler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the call no parent ever wants to receive. Saturday night and you are relaxing at home. You receive the news that your child has been in a bad car accident far away from home and is trapped in the wreckage. Time stopped still for me that night and my brain...

kingcityrustler.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends mourn young Dreamer killed at Livermore bowling alley

LIVERMORE (KPIX) -- We're learning more about the man killed in a downtown Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night.Family and friends identified him as 28-year-old Antonio Vargas.The victim's father told KPIX through a Spanish translator that he talked to Antonio right before he left the house to go bowling with friends."I'm speechless at the moment. My son was no trouble," said Jose Vargas.He said he can't sleep, can't eat. He lost his only child.He said Antonio was a DACA recipient, a dreamer who just started a carpet-cleaning business in Livermore four months ago. Antonio was looking forward...
LIVERMORE, CA
news24-680.com

“You Can’t See Me, I’m Camouflaged!”

Reflective vest. Clipboard. Gardening or construction implement – all as common in Suburbia as kids in soccer togs and bikes left on the front lawn. In Pleasanton last weekend some locals observed a man in one of those vests trundling a backpack sprayer around the neighborhood – occasionally sawing at a padlock on a nearby trailer with a power saw.
FOX40

Woman dragged by car after being carjacked

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday night the Rio Vista Police Department was alerted of a stolen silver Toyota RAV4 entering the city, according to a Facebook post. Police said that the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in San Rafael, and the woman who owned the car was dragged behind it.
RIO VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
State
Montana State
FOX40

Teen robbed and attacked in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said […]
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bar employee allegedly pushes girl caught tagging patio

SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shattered Glass#Broken Glass#Bender
KRON4 News

Brush fire burns near Brentwood

(KRON) — Cal Fire units have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that threatened structures on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road, Con Fire said. The fire is now 100 percent contained. Con Fire reported the fire to be 30 acres in size. Cal Fire later said...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police and US Marshals Announce 23 Felony Arrests

ANTIOCH, CA — On 7/11/2022, the Antioch Police Department hosted the U.S. Marshals Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force for a week-long warrant sweep to help reduce the rise in violence in the City of Antioch and surrounding areas. Total: 23 Felony Arrest Warrants. Violent Crimes. Homicides: 5. Assault...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 killed in Napa County light plane crash

NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fatal pedestrian vs Amtrak collision in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Vacaville Fire Protection District a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrack train occurred on Friday. The incident occurred along Fry Road near Meridian Road, according to the fire officials. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

Three shot at Bay Area bowling alley, one fatally

LIVERMORE (BCN) A fight broke out at a bowling alley Saturday evening that ended when one of the patrons involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing one man and injuring two other individuals. A Livermore Police Department spokesperson said the fight between several patrons broke out at...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Julie Jobe Injured in Car Crash on Walters Road [Fairfield, CA]

The crash happened on July 8th, at around 4:40 p.m. According to reports, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Walters Road and Walters Court. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. Police officials state that one person needed to be extricated from the wreck. First responders...
FOX40

Car chase in Sacramento ends with 16-year-old killed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Norwood and Main avenues left Elvis Giovanni Umanzor, 16, of Sacramento dead Friday night, and one other person hospitalized said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:48 p.m. Friday, an officer from the Sacramento Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near 65th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy