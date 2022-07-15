ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

Worlds Athletics Allyson Felix, of the United States speaks during a news conference before the World Athletics Championships Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix.

The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Felix, who is retiring after worlds. “I’ve really enjoyed my time over the years. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I love this sport so much. It’s broken my heart many times but I’ve also had many really joyous moments.”

Friday night's action is also expected to include Ferdinand Omanyala. The Kenyan sprinter was in a race against time to make it to Eugene for the 100-meter heats. He was one of dozens of athletes who had visa problems that made it hard to get into the U.S.

He was expecting to make it to Oregon only a few hours before the racing starts.

Also in action on the opening day were hammer throwers, shot putters, long jumpers and pole vaulters, all in qualification rounds. Same with the men's steeplechase runners and the women in the 1,500 meters.

The first medals will be awarded in the men's and women's 20-kilometer race walks, with what's expected to be Felix's last trip around the track in the mixed relay capping off the action.

