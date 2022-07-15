ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finneas and Claudia Sulewski Make Us Wish We Were Boo’d Up in Paris in New Video

By Tomás Mier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, to have a boo — and to be in Paris. On Friday, Finneas dropped the phone-recorded music video for his new song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” an ode to his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski — and we’re going to admit it: we’re lowkey jealous of how cute these...

How Food Network Star Guy Fieri's Wife Distracted Him From a Fight When They Met

Ever since making his debut on Food Network Star in 2006, Guy Fieri has built quite the culinary empire. As viewers of the cable channel may know, the 54 year old has had multiple food-related series on the famed cable network with his most popular ones being Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games. Throughout his career, he's opened — and sometimes closed — numerous restaurants. Guy's even written cookbooks, filled with recipes that perfectly blend his foodie flare and his Italian roots. But he hasn't done any of this alone. He's been lucky to have his wife Lori Brisson beside him, and their love story is nothing if not the perfect recipe.
Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar in Italy After Postponing Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

That’s amore! Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis married Nina Senicar in Italy more than two years after the actor proposed. “July 9th, 2022 … Per sempre 💙” the Insecure alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 18, alongside a photo of him and the actress, 36, walking through a garden at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, where they tied the knot.
Finneas
Claudia Sulewski
Affleck and Lopez got married this weekend in Las Vegas

From Bennifer to Benniforever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married Saturday in Las Vegas, the actress/pop star has confirmed. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo, Sunday evening. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday - all of us wanting the same thing - for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
Nolan Neal: 5 Things To Know About ‘AGT’ & ‘The Voice’ Contestant Dead At 41

Fans of The Voice and America’s Got Talent are in mourning following the death of Nolan Neal. Nolan, who competed on season 15 of AGT and season 10 of The Voice, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, his cousin, Dylan Seals, told TMZ. The musician was 41. Dylan said that Nolan lived with him for four months before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they spent their time “jamming out and making music” together.
'Botched' Star Paul Nassif Lists Brand-New Bel-Air Home for $30M

“Botched” star Paul Nassif has listed a brand-new home in Bel-Air for $30 million. The reality TV star and plastic surgeon first listed the Los Angeles home for $32 million while it was under construction last year. It's now fully move-in ready and up for sale again. Tomer Fridman...
'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series

July 19 (UPI) -- Desus & Mero, Showtime's popular late-night talk show, is ending after its two hosts decided to go their separate ways. The show, hosted by comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, has been running on Showtime for the past four seasons after previously debuting on Viceland in 2016. In a statement released Monday, the network announced that the pair would be splitting up, and that there would not be a Season 5.
