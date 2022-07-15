KWPM Receives Proclamation for 75 Years of Radio in West Plains

Michael Lowe, 71, West Plains, Missouri, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 12, 1951, at Springfield, Missouri, to Bill and Joanne Lowe. When Mike was twelve, the family moved to West Plains, where he attended West Plains High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. He later attended Southwest Missouri State University (now known as Missouri State University) and studied business. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Bonita; a union of forty-one years. Mr. Lowe spent his career at the family owned business, West Plains Veterinary Supply, until his retirement. He loved his family, spending time at the river, watching his grandchildren in all of their activities, playing golf and traveling. Mike was a huge Yankees fan and was an avid baseball collector. Mr. Lowe served on the board at Community First Banking Company and West Plains Veterinary Supply of Springfield, Inc., was a member of the Noon Rotary Club, Agri Labs and was very active in his community.

