ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

KWPM Receives Proclamation for 75 Years of Radio in West Plains

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 3 days ago

West Plains, Mo. – KWPM 1450 AM celebrated 75 years of operation on Friday, July 15 with an Open House. KWPM aired its first broadcast on July 15, 1947 after Robert “Bob” Neathery received authorization by the Federal Communications Commission....

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ozarkradionews.com

Michael Lowe

Michael Lowe, 71, West Plains, Missouri, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 12, 1951, at Springfield, Missouri, to Bill and Joanne Lowe. When Mike was twelve, the family moved to West Plains, where he attended West Plains High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. He later attended Southwest Missouri State University (now known as Missouri State University) and studied business. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Bonita; a union of forty-one years. Mr. Lowe spent his career at the family owned business, West Plains Veterinary Supply, until his retirement. He loved his family, spending time at the river, watching his grandchildren in all of their activities, playing golf and traveling. Mike was a huge Yankees fan and was an avid baseball collector. Mr. Lowe served on the board at Community First Banking Company and West Plains Veterinary Supply of Springfield, Inc., was a member of the Noon Rotary Club, Agri Labs and was very active in his community.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Ellen Louise Grisham

Graveside services for Ellen Louise Grisham, 61, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baptist Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Grisham passed away at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare. She was born December 12,...
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

Concert, midway planned at Cabool event

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans this week for Cabool Summer Fest on Aug. 4-6. The event will be staged at the Cabool Chamber Grounds at 320 Cannaday Lane. Carnival rides, a band and...
CABOOL, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Burn Ban Remains in Effect for Howell County

West Plains, MO. – The Burn Ban for Howell County in south-central Missouri remains in place following rain that affected the area on Sunday, July 17. Between 0.9 and 1.3 inches of rain fell on Sunday between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight in Howell County with all neighboring counties receiving precipitation as part of the storm. While the rain is greatly needed, Howell County remains in drought conditions, being at over -3 inches of precipitation for the month of July.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Government
West Plains, MO
Government
City
Ozark, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Black Bear Sighting in West Plains Country Club

West Plains, MO. – A black bear was sighted in the West Plains Country Club before the local Conservation Agency was called, and agents came to escort the bear out of town. The small, 60-70lbs bear was located in a patch of woods, and was chased through Golf Course, the subdivision there, and out Deer Valley Drive before moving out of town.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Tennis Courts Closed at W.P.H.S. Following Vandalism

West Plains, MO. – On Monday morning, acts of vandalism were discovered at the West Plains High School tennis courts using paint. A person or persons used paint to put what appears to be pickleball lines on the tennis court turf. The district is cooperating with local law enforcement....
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Dora Back to School Fair August 6

Dora, MO. – The Dora R-III School District will hold their Back to School Fair on Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m. until noon. This event is free and open to all students. There will be free clothing, shoes, and backpacks. Hygiene kits will also be available, as well as haircuts and more.
DORA, MO
KYTV

Drought hits farmers in Howell County, Mo. hard

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri sees intense drought, hurting farmers the worst. Howell County, where they have some of the worst of this drought, has many farmers in the area panicking. Janet Crow, a generational cattle farmer, said she would do much for rain. “Well, I pray a lot...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Lars Larson
ozarkradionews.com

Friday Morning Crash Injures Five near Mtn. View

Mountain View, Mo. – A two vehicle crash Friday morning near Mountain View injured five people. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on US 60, three miles east of Mountain View. A southbound 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Deborah Mattes, age...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Pulaski, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri Northwestern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Plato Roby... Falcon Success HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Avoid C.R. 5120 in Howell County While Firefighters battle Blaze

West Plains, MO. – A hay field in Pomona has caught fire and emergency crews are asking that onlookers stay clear of the area while they attempt to extinguish the flames. The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. on County Road 5120 and Highway 63. Workers were in the field cutting hay when they noticed the fire and contacted 9-1-1.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Firefighters respond to camper blaze

Firefighters from two departments responded Saturday night to a report of a camper on fire. The blaze was on Kelly Road. It was first feared someone might be inside the structure, but it learned that was not the case. The Houston Rural Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called....
HOUSTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Radio#The Open House#State#Ozark Marketing#Kwpm Radio#Kspq#St Louis Cardinals
Eagle 106.3

Have You Ever Been to This Old Abandoned Ghost Town in Arkansas?

Arkansas is full of tons of great places to visit. One of the coolest places to check out has no hotels, no restaurants or stores...at least not anymore. There is a town that was thriving back in the 1880s in Arkansas. The town was Rush and It was a zinc mining town. It was a thriving little town in the Ozarks once zinc ore was found. By World War 2 the little town was done. The mining stopped. Then in the 1950s, the post office closed. People still lived in Rush until the 1960s but by the early 70s the town was declared an official Ghost Town.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
houstonherald.com

Teen cited after crash in county

A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy