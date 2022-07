The Coal City Village Board met this past Wednesday evening and the high point of the evening was a debate among the trustee’s over just how an ordinance regarding keeping chickens in the village limits of Coal City should read…the board appeared to be fond of most of the wording of the ordinance but had concerns about exactly how close the chickens could be to the buildings owned by the neighbors of the hypothetical chicken owners. Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz tells us more.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO