Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police
(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
