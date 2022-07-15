ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0ghFmBza00

(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1380kcim.com

Saturday Morning Fight Escalates When One Man Attempts To Run Another Man Over With His Car In Storm Lake

Two Storm Lake men are in custody following a Saturday morning altercation that led to one of the men trying to run the other over in his car. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ontario Street at approximately 2 a.m. after callers reported a fight had occurred. Authorities say 45-year-old Fernando Veliz had been seated in his vehicle when 19-year-old Gerardo Luna entered Veliz’s car and struck him in the face with a closed fist. Luna then exited the vehicle, and Veliz responded by attempting to run him over several times. Veliz also allegedly struck a woman in the face when she tried to separate the two men. Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Buena Vista County jail. Luna is charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and Veliz faces assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and assault and reckless driving, simple misdemeanors.
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Doon man sentenced to prison for fatal crash with bicycle

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Doon, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for striking and killing a bicyclist with his minivan on a rural Sioux County road last fall. Seth De Jong, 28, had pleaded guilty in May in Sioux County District Court to one count of vehicular homicide -- reckless driving. As part of a plea agreement a charge of vehicular-homicide -- operating while intoxicated was dismissed.
DOON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Charged With Operating While Intoxicated for a 4th Time

A Storm Lake man has been arrested for a 4th operating while intoxicated charge. Around 11:30 this past Saturday night, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of East 7th Street for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Andrade of Storm Lake. Police allege that Andrade showed signs of alcohol impairment. Andrade was taken into custody following further investigation, and was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail for additional testing.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Woman Charged in Connection to Stolen Vehicle Incident From Earlier in the Year

A Storm Lake woman has been charged in connection to a stolen vehicle incident from earlier this year. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, in the early morning hours of April 30th, officers were called on a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the 500 block of Oneida Street. Officers received identifying information on the stolen vehicle, which was subsequently entered into a nationwide law enforcement database.
STORM LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Mars, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Le Mars, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa man to spend a decade in prison for fatal drunk-driving crash

SIOUC COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man will spend a decade behind bars for his role in a drunk-driving crash that killed a bicyclist last fall. 28-year-old Seth DeJong was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide by vehicle. He was behind the...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for eluding, OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 31-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of an open container of alcohol; failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way; unsafe passing; speeding; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ORANGE CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Dead Man#Violent Crime
Sioux City Journal

Monday morning fire destroys commercial building in Sioux City's mid-city district

SIOUX CITY -- The cause of a Monday morning commercial building structure fire remains under investigation, said Sioux City Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Collins. At around 2 a.m. Monday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at 1530 Steuben St. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke visible from the one-story building and fire throughout the structure.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alton man arrested on several warrants

ALTON—A 44-year-old Alton man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Sioux County warrants for assault, disorderly conduct, accessory after the fact, obstructing prosecution or defense and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from him being observed running into an...
ALTON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Suspect Dies of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound During Le Mars Standoff

Police say there was a standoff last night in Le Mars, after a man fired several gunshots at officers. According to the Le Mars Police Chief, that man later took his own life. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a house on 7th Ave SE. Police Chief Kevin VandeVegte says after officers knocked on the door, a man inside the house fired several gunshots at police. One of those rounds reportedly entered a neighbor’s home and got lodged in a bedroom headboard.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Female jailed for theft, booze under age

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 15, on charges of third-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Ann Severson stemmed from an investigation of a theft earlier in the day at a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

Suspect from Sioux City gas station robbery arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — The man police believe robbed a woman at a Leeds gas station in June has been arrested. According to court documents, Asa Starr, 18, was the passenger of a Toyota Camry when the vehicle stopped at a gas station on the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard on June 27. Starr allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached a woman who was with her children with a gun.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden teen hurt when she hits steer

HAWARDEN—A 19-year-old Hawarden resident received minor injuries when her vehicle struck a black steer about 10:05 p.m. Friday, July 15, on Highway 10, two miles east of Hawarden. Unpo May Iron Cloud was driving west when her a 2010 GMC Terrain struck a black steer on the highway, according...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Arrested for theft, probation violation

PAULLINA—A 40-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft and violation of probation. The arrest of Joshua William Stanley for fifth-degree theft stemmed from a report of a 55-gallon barrel of specialty aluminum piece metal stolen from an acreage near Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Teen critically injured in ATV accident in Monona County

MAPLETON, Iowa — A teenage boy has been critically injured in an ATV accident Friday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a 13-year-old boy was driving a Honda ATV on a road on private farmland when he lost control and rolled several times. Investigators have yet to determine what...
MONONA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Arrest made in Select Mart armed robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in an armed robbery at Select Mart on Floyd Blvd back in June. According to court documents, 18-year-old Asa Starr was a passenger in a Toyota Camry, who had a small framed pistol firearm in his possession. Starr went to...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy