Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

Two Storm Lake men are in custody following a Saturday morning altercation that led to one of the men trying to run the other over in his car. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ontario Street at approximately 2 a.m. after callers reported a fight had occurred. Authorities say 45-year-old Fernando Veliz had been seated in his vehicle when 19-year-old Gerardo Luna entered Veliz’s car and struck him in the face with a closed fist. Luna then exited the vehicle, and Veliz responded by attempting to run him over several times. Veliz also allegedly struck a woman in the face when she tried to separate the two men. Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Buena Vista County jail. Luna is charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and Veliz faces assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and assault and reckless driving, simple misdemeanors.

