Green Bay, WI

Port of Green Bay reports 'blockbuster month' for shipping

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZuTZ_0ghFlrex00

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Port of Green Bay says June was an "outstanding" month for shipping.

Cargo shipments hit 328,734 tons last month, one of the highest monthly totals in recent years, the Port of Green Bay said in a statement Friday. By comparison, last month’s total was 179,058 tons. A year ago, June shipping reached 149,019 tons.

“After a relatively slow start to the 2022 shipping season, it was exciting to see the ship traffic that we had in June,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “We know there are many ups and downs during the typical shipping season on the Great Lakes, but we certainly hope this is a sign of good things to come for the Port.”

Imports of foreign and domestic salt led the way in June, reaching nearly 150,000 tons. It was also a good month for limestone imports (53,355 tons), cement imports (48,702 tons), and coal imports (47,679 tons). When it comes to petroleum products, the Port saw 22,821 tons of imports, while 6,258 tons were exported.

Overall, a statement from the Port says tonnage is running 10% ahead of last year when final totals reached nearly 2 million tons. A total of 24 ships, including four Canadian ships and two foreign vessels, moved through the Port in June, bringing the 2022 total to 53.

June also saw the first cruise ship visit to the Port of Green Bay. The Ocean Navigator made overnight stops at Leicht Park on June 16 and June 30.

