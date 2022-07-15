ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, CT

$1,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 16-Year-Old Boy: Hampton PD

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOHzl_0ghFlbmZ00
Hampton Police Photo Credit: Hampton Police Facebook Page

Police are asking the community to help them find the suspect, or suspects, in a recent shooting.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Peabody Drive, Hampton Police said.

A 16-year-old victim was found at the scene, suffering apparent gunshot wounds outside of the residence, authorities reported. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

Individuals who come forward with information on the incident may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Accused Of Pointing Firearm At Customers At Hamden Family Dollar

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he pointed a firearm at customers at a Connecticut store. Officers responded to Family Dollar in Hamden, located at 1245 Dixwell Ave., at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, after receiving a report that an individual had pointed a firearm at customers in front of the store, according to the Hamden Police Department.
HAMDEN, CT
