$1,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 16-Year-Old Boy: Hampton PD

Hampton Police Photo Credit: Hampton Police Facebook Page

Police are asking the community to help them find the suspect, or suspects, in a recent shooting.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Peabody Drive, Hampton Police said.

A 16-year-old victim was found at the scene, suffering apparent gunshot wounds outside of the residence, authorities reported. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

Individuals who come forward with information on the incident may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.