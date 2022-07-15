The 4 best ergonomic office chairs that provide all-day comfort

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're working from home or spend a lot of free time in front of a computer, a good ergonomic office chair and proper sitting posture ensures you'll be able to do so comfortably and without injury.

"If you think of an astronaut floating in space, where the hip angle is a little bit more than 90 degrees, that's kind of what they consider the natural sitting position," said Nancy Stone, PhD, a professor in the department of psychological science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Quality ergonomic chairs are adjustable so you can get close to that ideal position, though it's still important to regularly move around.

Fit and comfort for ergonomic chairs are subjective and will depend on many personal factors and your home setup. To find the best ergonomic chairs suitable for many body types and budgets, we had seven members of the Insider Reviews team try out different options. You can read about our testing methodology here. We also consulted with three experts to determine what makes a good chair.

The best ergonomic office chairs in 2022

Best ergonomic office chair overall

Jenny McGrath/Insider

Thanks to all its adjustability, you should be able to make the relatively affordable Branch Ergonomic Chair fit any workspace.

Seat height: 17 to 21 inches

17 to 21 inches Weight capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Armrest adjustability: Width (25 to 29 inches) and height (17 to 21 inches)

Width (25 to 29 inches) and height (17 to 21 inches) Back adjustability: Tilts

Tilts Seat adjustability: Depth (18 to 21 inches) and tilt (21° range)

Depth (18 to 21 inches) and tilt (21° range) Headrest: No

Pros: Lots of adjustability, attractive design, good height for taller desks or tables

Cons: Armrests don't lock and lack full pivoting

Against the advice of ergonomists, I sit at my kitchen table during the workday. The top of my table is 30 inches off the ground, and it's difficult to keep my wrists properly aligned. I've used padded armrests in the past, but those aren't adjustable. The Branch Ergonomic Chair is the first office chair I've tried that offers proper support for my less-than-ideal setup.

At its highest height with the armrests fully extended, the Branch chair is perfect for my table. However, I have to use a footrest to keep my feet from dangling.

This chair has a lot of adjustability, but I had to refer to the how-to video to understand what all the levers do. Once I had the chair set to my specifications, I didn't need to touch them, though. For the price, this is a well-constructed chair with lots of ways to adjust.

Assembly was fairly straightforward and took around 30 minutes. The only part that required a second person was fitting the seat into the base so the bottom didn't skitter away on its wheels.

You can lean quite far back in the chair, and I never felt in danger of toppling over. The armrests move up and down, and you can push them out a bit from the seat. The tops of the arms slide forward and backward, but there's no way to lock that in. Often, I'd wind up pushing them forward when I got out of the chair, but they didn't move at all when I was seated.

Unlike many office chairs, the Branch has a padded seat instead of mesh. The seat is firm but still softer than the bargain chair I usually sit in. My cats are also fans, and I regularly find them sleeping on it. I haven't used the chair in the summer, so I'm not sure if the mesh back will provide enough airflow to keep me cool. — Jenny McGrath, senior reporter

Best ergonomic office chair on a budget

Lily Alig/Insider

For under $200, the Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Chair offers some adaptability beyond height, which is difficult to find at that price.

Seat height: 18.75 to 22.37 inches

18.75 to 22.37 inches Weight capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Armrest adjustability: Height (6.75 to 9.25 inches) and width (24 to 25.625 inches)

Height (6.75 to 9.25 inches) and width (24 to 25.625 inches) Back adjustability: Tilts

Tilts Seat adjustability: Tilts

Tilts Headrest: No

Pros: Armrests adjust, good height range

Cons: Difficult to assemble, adjustment knobs can be difficult to turn

I'm 5'1", and I often feel silly in office chairs where my feet don't touch the ground and the backrest is as tall as my head. I appreciate the Alera Elusion Chair because on the smallest and narrowest settings, I feel comfortable and supported.

The mesh backrest reaches the top of my shoulder blades, and the contoured seat supports my legs all the way to my knees. Just my toes touch the ground on the shortest setting, but the swivel and motion on this chair are so smooth that I only need a single push from my desk to reach what I need.

While working from home, I sometimes sit cross-legged or with one leg up on the seat. I was comfortable sitting in multiple positions in this chair, thanks to the cushiony seat and the easily adjustable arm width and height. You do have to be careful with the arm width dial; the mechanism that you twist to adjust is the same piece that attaches the arms to the base. If you unscrew it too far, the arm might fall off.

However, I do have qualms with the assembly and certain adjustment features. The instructions don't have words, just pictures of the steps and pieces used. It took me 45 minutes to put the chair together, and I was confused at multiple points because the illustrations do not reflect every hole or notch on the pieces.

Additionally, a dial underneath the seat controls the tension of the backrest tilt. The company presets it at the tightest it can go, and I have to admit, I could not loosen it at all. I'm not the strongest person, but this dial is screwed on so tight that I'm starting to doubt it actually spins. — Lily Alig, reporter

Best luxury ergonomic office chair

Owen Burke/Insider

A classic, the Herman Miller Aeron Chair changed the office-chair game by prioritizing comfort and functionality over aesthetics.

Seat height: 15 to 20.5 inches, depending on the chair size

15 to 20.5 inches, depending on the chair size Weight capacity: 300 to 350 pounds, depending on the chair size

300 to 350 pounds, depending on the chair size Armrest adjustability: Height, width, and angle adjustable

Height, width, and angle adjustable Back adjustability: Tilts and locks

Tilts and locks Seat adjustability: Tilts

Tilts Headrest: No

Pros: Highly adjustable, great back support, available in three sizes, comes fully assembled

Cons: Pricey, may not fit with all office decor

After well over a year away from my office desk (and corresponding chair), the idea of something other than a wobbly wooden chair started to appeal to me, though I was never particularly fond of any office chair I'd ever tried.

Then the Aeron arrived. The first thing that struck me out of the box (in which the chair was already 100% assembled) was the lumbar support. It pitched me forward in such a way that I was sitting still in a chair for what seems like the first time ever. I remained in the seat with my knees at 90 degrees, about three or four fingers away from the chair's edge.

The Aeron has all the basic functions of an office chair: adjustable height; pivoting and vertically adjustable armrests; adjustable pitch; ultra-slick wheels that glide effortlessly across the room; just the right amount of padding and tension. There's no sinking into this chair, though you can adjust the firmness of the lumbar support and the degree to which the backrest tilts backward with some applied pressure.

The breathable mesh in the Aeron's seat (and to some degree the backrest) is as taught as can be, and there's no give whatsoever. It keeps me upright, instead of slouching, all day long.

It also comes in three different sizes based on height and weight, which is a really nice option to have. I'm 6'1" and fit comfortably in the size "B," or medium, which is recommended for people between 5'2" and 6" and up to 350 pounds.

The Aeron might not be the most stylish office chair, but it is low profile and sleeker than a gaming chair. I would happily switch to this chair, considering how much time I spend at my desk.

It gives me hope that my back will make it to retirement and that I'll actually be able to enjoy it to the fullest. This thing's pretty pricey, but it's hard to put a price on peace of mind like that. — Owen Burke, senior reporter

Best ergonomic office chair for heavier people

Simon Hill/Insider

With a 400-pound weight limit and tons of adjustment options, the Steelcase Leap is suited to a range of body types.

Seat height: 15.5 to 20.5 inches

15.5 to 20.5 inches Weight capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Armrest adjustability: Height (7 to 11 inches) and 360-degree rotational (for an extra fee)

Height (7 to 11 inches) and 360-degree rotational (for an extra fee) Back adjustability: Tilts 96° to 120°

Tilts 96° to 120° Seat adjustability: Adjustable depth (15.75 to 18.75 inches)

Adjustable depth (15.75 to 18.75 inches) Headrest: Yes (optional), adjustable

Pros: Highly adjustable, 400-pound weight capacity, good back support, lots of customization options, comes fully assembled

Cons: Expensive, back and seat can get warm

Despite sitting in many different office chairs over the years, I've never found one as comfortable as the Steelcase Leap. It's endlessly adjustable, easy to sit in for long periods of time, and built to last. While it is expensive, there are enough perks to justify the price, and its features are on par with those of much pricier office chairs.

There are lots of customization options with this chair. You can pick different frame finishes, upholstery colors, and materials. Most of this comes down to personal preference, but we do recommend opting for the fully adjustable armrests for an extra $68. There's also a Plus version of the Leap that supports up to 500 pounds.

There's no assembly to worry about, but adjusting your Leap correctly for your body is vital. I was a little intimidated by the sheer range of options when I first unboxed my chair. I recommend watching Steelcase's video tutorial for guidance.

It requires some effort to set the right height, seat depth, lumbar support, resistance level, and armrest positions, but it's worth taking your time.

The Steelcase Leap is well-padded in the seat and back area, with firm armrests. I have often spent a full eight-hour workday in the Leap and continued to use it at night for gaming sessions. I like that it encourages me to sit up straight for work, and then I can recline and put my feet up for breaks.

The build quality is excellent, and there are no squeaks or clanks as you settle into this chair or adjust it. I've had it for over a year now, and it looks and feels as good as new.

The Steelcase Leap is not perfect; the back and seat can get very warm, particularly on hot days. It's also not the most striking piece of furniture. It blends in rather than making a statement. For that reason, it's our pick for the best hybrid gaming and office chair. — Simon Hill, contributor

What else we tested

Under $150

Songmics Mesh Office Chair: We really like this sub-$150 chair for the price. It's sturdy, and the armrests adjust up and down. Our reviewer liked the lower-back support and cushy (but not overly soft) seat. Unfortunately, we're having trouble finding it in stock.

Under $350

Fully Desk Chair: Our tall deputy editor Lauren Savoie felt the Fully was comfortable but a bit shallow for her height. She found herself sitting pitched forward to compensate. Also, there is no way to lock the arms in place, so they slide forward and backward and in and out. She still thinks it's a decent chair for the price, though it may be better suited for shorter people.

Under $1,000

X-Chair X3: Our reviewer called the X-Chair extremely comfortable, with intuitive adjustment options and good lumbar support. There are many customization options, like a wider seat, optional headrest, and memory foam cushion. These extras add to the cost of an already pricey chair, and we aren't convinced that some, like the heat and massage, are worth it.

Over $1,000

Humanscale Diffrient World Chair: This is a chair you're supposed to sit in and not think about. It's meant to be comfortable without being confusing. There aren't many knobs or buttons, but you can adjust the seat's height and the arms and move the seat forward and backward. But for this price, the armrests should have more mobility. It's a comfortable and nice-looking chair, but the customizations add to the price.

Steelcase Gesture: Whether you prefer the Steelcase Leap over the Gesture seems largely a matter of personal preference. However, the Leap is a little less expensive and rivals the Gesture in many features. While the 360-adjustable arms come standard on the Gesture, you have to pay a little more for them on the Leap. They're both great chairs, and we recommended sitting in both before buying to compare them if possible.

What we don't recommend

Autonomous Chair: Insider Reviews' former kitchen editor, Caitlin Petreycik, didn't think this chair was worth the $500 price tag. Although the seat cushion was comfortable, the back of the chair curves outward and pitches the sitter forward in an uncomfortable way, even after adjustment. It might work for some, but Caitlin is 5'7" and couldn't find a good angle to sit at.

Our ergonomic office chair testing methodology

To test ergonomic chairs for this guide, we had eight members of the reviews team try different models. Each person used their chair for several months.

We also spoke with three experts to learn about office chair ergonomics: Cindy Zielinski, occupational therapy supervisor and lead for the MHealthy Ergonomics Awareness Program at the University of Michigan; Michael Timko, an instructor in the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Pittsburgh; and Nancy Stone, PhD, a professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

We evaluated the chairs based on the following criteria:

Adjustability: At a minimum, our experts said an ergonomic chair should be height adjustable. We also limited our picks to chairs with height-adjustable armrests. While all the chairs we tested have some degree of back tilt, not all had adjustable seats. This is understandable in less expensive chairs, but it was a negative in pricier options.

Comfort: While this is subjective and depends on several factors, each of our testers sat in their chairs for several months to see what it would be like to use them day after day. Cushiony seats, degree of recline, fabric breathability, and adjustability all contribute to the overall comfort of the chair.

Durability: Many of our reviewers are continuing to use their chairs for long-term testing. In the meantime, we're considering materials, construction, and the number of moving parts to evaluate durability.

Ease of setup and use: A difficult-to-assemble chair is a pain but not a deal breaker. However, we wanted to make sure any adjustability features were fairly straightforward and didn't require a lot of force to use.

Special features: Timko said extras like heat and massage were more a matter of preference, but we took into account options such as soft casters and fabric upgrades to see if they were worth the extra cost.

Ergonomic office chair FAQs

What type of ergonomic chair is best for back pain?

Those with back pain will want a chair that supports them and promotes good posture. Your chair should help keep your spine properly aligned, but you can't fully rely on it to do all the work.

"You can have your chair adjusted as perfectly as possible, and you can have horrible posture," said Zielinski.

Many chairs have adjustable lumbar support, but some high-end manufacturers make chairs with backs that conform to your back without you having to use knobs or levers.

If you do have manually adjustable lumbar support, you want to make sure it's in the right spot. Zielinski recommends putting your hands on the small of your back to find it. "Wherever you would reach back, if it was hurting, that's about the spot that you want it to be in," she said.

What type of ergonomic chair is best for neck pain?

If you're having neck pain, it might be because of your monitor placement. The optimal placement for your head should be over your neck, not straining forward, according to Timko.

"You want a chair that allows them to sit comfortably, but they also need a screen that allows them to be able to see and do what they need to do," said Stone.

Your chair needs to be the right height for your desk or table, too. "Most of the time, desks are too high for chairs," said Zielinski. Your arms should be at a 90-degree angle, parallel to the floor. If your arms tilt up to reach your keyboard, you may be unconsciously shrugging your shoulders, which can cause neck pain as well, said Stone.

If raising your chair to the height of your desk makes your feet dangle, you should use a footrest, said Zielinski.

What's the best ergonomic office chair?

While you want to be able to make adjustments, Timko said lots of customizability can be a double-edged sword. "The more adjustability that is sometimes built into a device — if it's not a well-made device — sooner or later, that device tends to get flimsy," he said.

"The problem is if you get too many things that are adjustable, people don't know really what to do with them all," said Stone. The bare minimum is height adjustability, she said.

"You should also look for a chair that has armrests that will pivot in and raise up and down, that will adjust for height," said Zielinski. She also suggests looking for chairs with back adjustment and a seat depth you can move forward and backward so you can fit one or two fingers between the back of your knees and the chair.

How should you sit in an ergonomic chair?

Good chair posture includes sitting with your feet flat on the floor or footrest, elbows at a 90-degree angle, and forearms parallel to the floor.

"You should have the armrests adjusted so they're right underneath you so that you're in that comfortable position and then have the back adjusted so that you've got that good support of the lumbar curve or the low back curve," said Zielinski.

However, it's unnatural to hold any position for too long. "One of the things that we try to recommend is that they don't maintain or sustain any one position for a period longer than 40 to 50 minutes," said Timko. Both Stone and Zielinski recommended getting up and moving once an hour as well.

What's the best place to buy an office chair?

Timko, Stone, and Zielinski all recommended going to a store or showroom to physically sit in several chairs and see how they feel.

"Try it before you buy it. That's what I always tell people," said Zielinski.

What if I can't afford an adjustable ergonomic chair?

If you have to buy a chair that only offers height adjustment, chances are there will be something about it that's not quite right for your body. But Zielinski said you likely have plenty of objects around the house that can help you adapt the chair to your needs.

She said pillows, folded blankets or towels, and craft foam can all help give you more support or add inches to armrests. For a footrest, "you could use a box, you could use a binder rubberbanded to a pack of paper," she said.

"The least expensive chairs have very minimal accommodations, and they're built for the average person, who doesn't exist," said Stone.

Jenny McGrath is the Home Editor for Insider Reviews, overseeing coverage of robot vacuums, mattresses, cleaning products, and more. Jenny has over six years of experience covering smart-home technology and home appliances. She's tested and reviewed almost any home product you can describe as smart, from thermostats to light bulbs to ovens to locks. Her home is filled with smart speakers, connected light switches, and smart appliances. Prior to joining Business Insider, Jenny was a senior writer and home editor for Digital Trends. She launched the site's home section as its first home editor in 2014, before Amazon released the first Echo and the same year Google bought Nest. At trade shows including CES, KBIS, and IFA, she's watched smart-home and home appliance trends evolve. She lives in Seattle and always has podcast recommendations. See below for some of her work: The best Champagne, Prosecco, Cava, and other sparkling wines for any budget 17 best planners for staying organized in 2021, including tips and tricks from experts Learn more about how our team of experts tests and reviews products at Insider here. Learn more about how we test kitchen products.

