San Diego Humane Society expands low-cost veterinary care thanks to 100K grant

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The San Diego Humane Society is offering low-cost veterinary care through its Community Veterinary Services program to help area residents in need to take care of their pets. The nonprofit expects to help 10,000 pets thanks to a $100,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

The program includes low-cost vaccines and spaying or neutering along with other services.

A veterinary voucher program, which pet owners can redeem at partner veterinary clinics, can be applied to the cost of veterinary care when pets are sick or injured.

Mobile preventative care clinics are slated to go out in neighborhoods later this summer to bring veterinary services into communities that need them most, and on-site clinics will be offered twice a week at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Resource Center receives an average of 50 calls a day from pet owners asking about low-cost veterinary services, and this program will provide those services, according to Nina Thompson, a spokesperson for the San Diego Humane Society.

This year, the nonprofit animal shelter expanded its Community Veterinary Services program by hiring a veterinarian, a registered veterinary technician and two veterinary assistants — their first medical team focused on providing services five days a week to pets owned by community members, instead of shelter animals. The veterinarian position is funded by Del Cerro couple Francine Deutsch and Carole Leland, who made a 10-year pledge to pay the veterinarian's salary.

The Community Veterinary Services team is slated to give on-site care at the nonprofit's four campuses in El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside and at 5500 Gaines St. in San Diego. The team will also bring mobile preventive care clinics to neighborhoods where there is little or no access to veterinary care.

For information about the Community Veterinary Services program, visit sdhumane.org.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

