Unruly Milford Cafe Patron Who Slapped Customer Arrested, Police Say

Andrew Marinelli Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A drunk, unruly customer at a popular Connecticut cafe has been charged with assault after slapping a customer and then attacking and headbutting a security guard, according to police.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Saturday, July 2 at the Stonebridge Café in Milford.

Andrew Marinelli, age and town not provided, was arrested on Thursday, July 14, in connection with the attack, said the Milford Police.

During the incident, security witnessed Marinelli slap another patron. They then informed Marinelli he had to leave the establishment. He did not leave on his own and had to be escorted out by security, police said.

While being escorted, Marinelli physically resisted security’s efforts and headbutted a security guard, police added.

Milford Police responded and an investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Marinelli’s arrest.

Marinelli was charged with assault and breach of peace and released on a promise to appear ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 11.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.