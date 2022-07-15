Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
WTHR
3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard sent a cease-and-desist order to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Friday. The cease and desist order sent by the law firm of DeLaney & DeLaney stated, “Please cease and desist from making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in...
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a Monday ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban. Communications Director Kaylen Barker said Tuesday that the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling abortion patients for as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” the clinic’s executive director Katie Quiñonez said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” “The impacts of abortion being pushed out of reach for the last month have been devastating,” she said. “Make no mistake: Essential health care shouldn’t depend on the whims of a court or politicians, it should be based on compassion and what’s best for one’s life and future. We won’t stop fighting for the ability to serve our patients with the care they need — not now, and not ever.”
Comments / 0