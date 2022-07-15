Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a Monday ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban. Communications Director Kaylen Barker said Tuesday that the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling abortion patients for as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” the clinic’s executive director Katie Quiñonez said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” “The impacts of abortion being pushed out of reach for the last month have been devastating,” she said. “Make no mistake: Essential health care shouldn’t depend on the whims of a court or politicians, it should be based on compassion and what’s best for one’s life and future. We won’t stop fighting for the ability to serve our patients with the care they need — not now, and not ever.”

